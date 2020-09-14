 Skip to content
(NOAA)   We're already up to Tropical Storm Vicky, and it's not even October yet   (nhc.noaa.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
October should be interesting.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We'll be in the Greek alphabet in no time

/right after Wilfred
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is fine...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure it's Tropical Storm Swift.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: I'm pretty sure it's Tropical Storm Swift.


No it's Becky.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: I'm pretty sure it's Tropical Storm Swift.


no it's vicky
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one will be Vicky the most.
"I Have Been Vicki The Most" from "Community"
Youtube bmpALDoYHXI
 
tpmchris
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Time to nuke the butterflies
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
at this rate, we'll get to hurricane zz top by the end of the month. although i might be mistaken.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Excellent!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Great Lakes area is looking better every single year.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Vicky will die out, as most Vickys do
 
