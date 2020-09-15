 Skip to content
(Guardian)   People in the UK's ten worst Covid-19 hotspots can't get tested   (theguardian.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wouldn't show up, either.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't test, can't have more cases.

It's simple arithmetrick.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hit to the global economy due to COVID could pay for 500 years of well-planned pandemic preparation. But you can guarantee that few countries will sensibly invest in future pandemic preparation; democracy and its focus on the immediate often dooms us to repeating history (as in some ways we are now from 100 years ago).

BoJo's desparation to be the guy with snappy answers who can downplay bad news has definitely cost lives, though. Ditto Trump. Meanwhile where I live there are still strong restrictions on interstate travel across most of the country, despite most population centres outside of Sydney and Melbourne (cities with populations which account for around 40 per cent of all Australians) having zero community transmission of COVID right now (and in Sydney it's very low rate of community transmission).

You can either have freedoms or you can stop COVID, there's not much middle ground.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolton.  Maybe they should change their name.  Go by "Mike."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't worry! Testing only creates cases.
 
crinz83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
worst-hit

ithink i have a distant cousin who lives in worst-hit. is that near wroxham?
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That picture, though. That's so very English. And also how they ended up with Habsburg Jaw
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of the problems in the UK is that schools have gone back (last week in England, a fortnight before in Scotland) and many headteachers are requiring COVID tests for non-COVID symptoms, like runny noses. They are not supposed to, but arses have to be covered and as a result a huge number of testing slots are being taken up by people who shouldn't be there.

In time it will settle down, I expect, and we'll all learn to recognize better when tests are needed.
 
