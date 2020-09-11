 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Sure a coronavirus vaccine may be invented soon, but don't plan on getting one before [checks notes] 2024   (sfgate.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2023. A lot of people won't take the vaccine because their degree from the University of Facebook qualifies them to know with certainty that it will contain Bill Gates' autism spreading, tracking and mind control chip.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Roll it out first to the most vulnerable. Healthcare workers, the elderly, frontline workers dealing with volumes of public in close quarters and/or in food processing, manufacturing or warehousing jobs, etc. it will need to be phased in.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make sure you don't have any previous felonies or outstanding fines if you want to get one before 2045
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the initial rollout you get one dose for every foot your yacht is longer than 40 feet.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, we can't wait that long. I am sure we will have one by early next year like people are saying.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get out of here with your practical scaling stuff.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: In the initial rollout you get one dose for every foot your yacht is longer than 40 feet.


And that version will fail.

/jokes on them.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well as in all things 2024 for the world. Which means wealthy countries are going to buy up all the doses while poor countries suffer. Same as it ever was.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Things are going to get really ugly when western countries vaccinate their populations and then refuse to provide funding to help poor countries. If you thought providing aid to foreign countries was a bitter partisan issue, just wait when it's vaccine for African nations.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With a dozen or more vaccines in Phase 3 testing, it isn't as though any one vaccine has to roll out to everyone.  The combined manufacturing capacity world-wide is enough to get everyone in 2021. At least one vaccine uses the same technology as insulin production and can be scaled quickly.

Since I'm retired, no rush on my shot, but I'll get it as soon as possible.
 
docilej
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There will never be a successful vaccine. COVID will never go away and the way the world is now (quarentine/shutdowns & face masks) is the way we'll spend the rest of our lives.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am very smart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Make sure you don't have any previous felonies or outstanding fines if you want to get one before 2045


That's not a bad idea. I've always said that should be the process in place for voting, too.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It will be okay. Anyone who did mail in voting will automatically get the Russian one.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Mr. Coffee Nerves: In the initial rollout you get one dose for every foot your yacht is longer than 40 feet.

And that version will fail.

/jokes on them.


They're all zombies now.  But they're still rich zombies.

Braaaaains!   Annnuuuuuities!   Tax cuts for Annnuuuuuities!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 2023. A lot of people won't take the vaccine because their degree from the University of Facebook qualifies them to know with certainty that it will contain Bill Gates' autism spreading, tracking and mind control chip.


Most farkers won't take it because Trump mixed it up in his basement out of Hydroxychloroquine and bleach.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Time to enlist the help of every Kitchen Chemist in every meth lab in the world to produce vaccines in exchange for one-time amnesty. Columbus, Ohio's own KonvictedFamily gang saves the day and options their story to Hollywood for Armageddon 3.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Seriously, what the hell does this guy know?  He owns a drug company.  Big deal, I own a Toyota.  Owning the toyota does not make me an expert on all things toyota.

He may have picked up some insights on what his company can do, that is not to day he understands how to treak it to get a good bit more, but he may have those working for him to do.

I mean it is pretty obvious Trump is ignorant about how hotels, casinos, and airlines work, despite have owned them.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More I think about it this is not this guy telling us it will take until 2024, it is him telling us it will take him until 2024 unless he is given extra money and resources to start setting up now.

That is not unreasonable.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's talking worldwide, keep in mind, there are still loads of people that never got the Polio shot.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I am very smart.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Also rich and/or powerful.  Having that much empty space is an ostentatious display.  Did he drag a chair to his formal ballroom for that picture, or does he always have that much wasted space in his office?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Roll it out first to the most vulnerable. Healthcare workers, the elderly, frontline workers dealing with volumes of public in close quarters and/or in food processing, manufacturing or warehousing jobs, etc. it will need to be phased in.


There was a playbook that in fact had already worked out what order vaccinations should go out.

Key word: Was. Now, it's important to lie on your vaccine request form. In "occupation" put "GOP donor."
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The article doesn't say there will be no vaccine until 2024, it says he projects that it will take until 2024 to produce 15 billion doses.

From a practical standpoint, we don't need that many as not everyone will take it.  According to this poll, around 50% will take it.  Funny thing about this poll is over 60% of men said they would take it, while only around 42% of women would.  Not what I would expect, though you get some yentas on facebook badmouthing it, I could perhaps see how this happens.


https://morningconsult.com/2020/09/11​/​vaccine-acceptance-public-poll/
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't care...don't want it anyway.  I don't get the flu shot because the flu is a VIRUS, not bacteria.
A virus changes, which is why the flu shot for healthy people is a waste of time & money.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Roll it out first to the most vulnerable. Healthcare workers, the elderly, frontline workers dealing with volumes of public in close quarters and/or in food processing, manufacturing or warehousing jobs, etc. it will need to be phased in.


My understanding is that the CDC has long had the order already in place for circumstances like this:

1.) Active-duty Military; they're always first, for everything, for obvious reasons
2.) Healthcare workers; given our present "Higer legions of burger-flippers and call them CNAs, have them do the RNs' work, have PA's do the doctor's work, and the doctors can golf, I guess" healthcare system, it's not clear how far down the chain this will reach, though.
3.) Vaccine trial control groups.  They stuck their necks out, they're owed.
4.) Skilled Nursing and hospital patients among the vulnerable population (elderly, comorbidities, etc.)
5.) Everyone else.

Of course, far be it from Trump or anyone else in government to just throw out the rulebook and do what the fark they want.  It's not like that's common practice...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: 1.) Active-duty Military; they're always first, for everything, for obvious reasons


They can't sue. It's basically one last control group.
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Roll it out first to the most vulnerable. Healthcare workers, the elderly, frontline workers dealing with volumes of public in close quarters and/or in food processing, manufacturing or warehousing jobs, etc. it will need to be phased in.


Definitely this.

Although the real first step is "Get a trustworthy resource to verify it's safe and effective" (and sadly, anyone under the current US administration is not trustworthy).

But after that, I'm fine with waiting. I am not an "essential employee" in any way, I can continue to keep my distance from others while those who actually need to be at work and interacting with others (particularly in healthcare, but not limited to it) get their vaccinations.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm an essential worker in my 50s with seasonal asthma.

Imma be camping in front of my doctor's office like Rolling Stones tickets are going on sale the next day.
 
