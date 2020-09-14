 Skip to content
Chris Evans follows up as only Captain America could after leaking his own nudes
    Hero, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's America's ass right there

/and front
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is relevant to my wife's interests.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thor after seeing said pics:

qph.fs.quoracdn.net
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LOL. Best way to deal with it.

Chris Evans is just one of those cool as fark dudes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: That's America's ass right there

/and front


america's ass indeed.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.cinemablend.com
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bob Down: [img.cinemablend.com image 541x270]


What's he doing messing around with her? Can't he see she has glasses? And a ponytail??
 
b19
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Bob Down: [img.cinemablend.com image 541x270]

What's he doing messing around with her? Can't he see she has glasses? And a ponytail??


Augh, and the paint on her overalls!
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bob Down: [img.cinemablend.com image 541x270]


Farking teenagers!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there's shiat in your pants, dive in and swim.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And here when I send nudes all I can think of is to tell your mother I'm sorry.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
