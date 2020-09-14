 Skip to content
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Around here, it's $50 for the first, $100 for the second, and $200 for the third. Which actually might be cheaper than parking in NoHo or Amherst.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keep doubling it
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's the fine for The Kilroy?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should start higher. You're endangering the general public. How much dose a first offense DUI cost?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The repeated offenders should be forced to do 40h mandatory community service at a COVID morgue or an ER carrying bodies.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Offenders should be put to work shilling on fark, whatever the going rate is must be painful enough.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We've had a county mandatory mask ordinance for months now. As far as I'm aware not a single person's been fined because they're not farking enforcing it.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Last time I went to town, there was an older woman with Ophelia-mad eyes insisting that everyone "Look at my mask! I'm wearing it!"--which she had attached to her belt loop with a Dollar Store Carabiner.

I hate where I live.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: Last time I went to town, there was an older woman with Ophelia-mad eyes insisting that everyone "Look at my mask! I'm wearing it!"--which she had attached to her belt loop with a Dollar Store Carabiner.

I hate where I live.


I say you take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The repeated offenders should be forced to do 40h mandatory community service at a COVID morgue or an ER carrying bodies.


Or be like Indonesia and make them dig graves for Covid deceased.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a nice notion but you can't legislate against stupid with taxes. Stupid will always find a way.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure how far it's been enforced, but my hometown has a $500 fine for the first mask violation. $1000 for the second. And if that doesn't work, incarceration. And this is in small-town MS. The locals might gripe about it, but guess how many people wear their masks?

$100 is pathetic. And $500 for organizing a too-large event? Try growing a pair and make it $5000. $250 for attending sounds about right, though.
 
