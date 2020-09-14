 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Orlando man dies after falling from attraction at amusement park. No, not that park. No, not that one either. Not sure how many there are, but you're still probably wrong   (nypost.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is a horrible coincidence
But I just saw
Class Action Park !!!!!!
And this headline is tripping me out. 🐕.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...ICON Park

Never heard of it. They should stick to clinical research.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gator World? HolyLand?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that a safety harness was mandatory if you're climbing more than 20 feet. Sad, and preventable.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dang, don't you have to clip on every so often? I don't know how that works but seems like you should have to.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I know this is a horrible coincidence
But I just saw
Class Action Park !!!!!!
And this headline is tripping me out. 🐕.


What is your
Excuse
For typing like
A
farking moron
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What in the fark was a 21 yo doing a 'safety check' 450 up the air without an attached harness.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bowen: ...ICON Park

Never heard of it. They should stick to clinical research.


It's rebranding of the Orlando Eye. It's one of handful of sister sites to London's eye, the huge ferris wheel.

Basically one of the huge ferris wheels across the globe. If you've been to international drive near Disney world at all in past few years you've seen it. As Its a huge farking ferris wheel and can be seen for miles as Florida is flatter than Kate moss's chest.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: I know this is a horrible coincidence
But I just saw
Class Action Park !!!!!!
And this headline is tripping me out. 🐕.

What is your
Excuse
For typing like
A
farking moron


Text to voice
I mean voice to text
and a few learning impediments
tossed in

and a profound amount of child neglect
applied to my person


Why are you a tool?

Jesus, we can't all be
Rhodes Scholars or damn michigan grade clap trap cookies.
🙄
Jesus on a burnt toast how does it feel to have so much privilege that you can look down on people my entitled little troglodyte nitwit?
Go kiss the come bucket you call the love of you so called life and leave me the hell alone . Mister sophisticated
 
pup.socket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby's mom didn't orgasm while riding a dick. No, not that dick. No, not that one either. Not sure how many are there, but you're still probably wrong.

/ also works well
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Bowen: ...ICON Park

Never heard of it. They should stick to clinical research.

It's rebranding of the Orlando Eye. It's one of handful of sister sites to London's eye, the huge ferris wheel.

Basically one of the huge ferris wheels across the globe. If you've been to international drive near Disney world at all in past few years you've seen it. As Its a huge farking ferris wheel and can be seen for miles as Florida is flatter than Kate moss's chest.


London is a dull farking city (not really) where a ferris wheel is suddenly a major attraction. I can't see why it's a big deal in Florida.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Suicide made to look like an accident so his loved ones will be set for life.
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did the safety check pass?
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I know this is a horrible coincidence
But I just saw
Class Action Park !!!!!!
And this headline is tripping me out. 🐕.


Bill Shatner?!?!
 
BusaPilot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

comrade: Did the safety check pass?


Should have pencil-whipped it!
 
Birnone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: What in the fark was a 21 yo doing a 'safety check' 450 up the air without an attached harness.


He only made it halfway up, 225 feet. Don't try and make this story sound bad by exaggerating the distance he fell.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: WDFark think for a second: Bowen: ...ICON Park

Never heard of it. They should stick to clinical research.

It's rebranding of the Orlando Eye. It's one of handful of sister sites to London's eye, the huge ferris wheel.

Basically one of the huge ferris wheels across the globe. If you've been to international drive near Disney world at all in past few years you've seen it. As Its a huge farking ferris wheel and can be seen for miles as Florida is flatter than Kate moss's chest.

London is a dull farking city (not really) where a ferris wheel is suddenly a major attraction. I can't see why it's a big deal in Florida.


Florida in general but especially central Florida is a tourism mecca primarily because of Disney World. Thus a LOT and I mean a LOT of tourist traps have been built there because of Disney. Without exaggeration possibly thousands. International drive the road that Icon is at is just one of them with literally hundreds of smaller attractions on it.

It sort of makes sense from a conceptual design to put a large tourist attraction there. Except they forgot it's Orlando which unless they put the ferris wheel right next to downtown or on a beach which is an hour away..the view...is frankly horrible.

What the hell where they thinking putting a ferris wheel in the middle of strip mall hell?

Wow I can see more parking lots and saw palmetto brush.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am going to go out on a limb and hazard a guess that he was cutting corners on his own safety procedures.
 
