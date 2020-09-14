 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You know, maybe asking your lawn guy to take down that tree wasn't a good idea   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some jobs should only be done by professionals.  Not much margin for error there anyway.  I assume he thinks he was felling it toward the camera, parallel to the sidewalk?  Even then, it was still going to block a street when it came down.   Good thing it didn't come down on a car.

//moran
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

edsbs: "OHHHH GOD DAMMIIIIIIIIIIT" https://t.co/UBRH4O0XG3


Farrk!!  What the..... FARRRRK!!! JEsus!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You really have to turn the volume up on this one to really appreciate it.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After Hurricane Hugo there were some guys going around the neighborhood offering to cut trees off houses and such for a cheap price.  One of the neighbors hired them to cut down a tree that had some limb damage.  They hooked a long rope to the trailer hitch of their truck and then one of the took a chainsaw to the base of the tree and when he hollered for the truck driver to go, he punched it and the rope popped off the hitch.  The tree swayed back and forth in a circular motion with the circles getting bigger on each pass until it fell straight on the neighbors fence.  The three guys hopped in the truck and took off, never to be seen again.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: After Hurricane Hugo there were some guys going around the neighborhood offering to cut trees off houses and such for a cheap price.  One of the neighbors hired them to cut down a tree that had some limb damage.  They hooked a long rope to the trailer hitch of their truck and then one of the took a chainsaw to the base of the tree and when he hollered for the truck driver to go, he punched it and the rope popped off the hitch.  The tree swayed back and forth in a circular motion with the circles getting bigger on each pass until it fell straight on the neighbors fence.  The three guys hopped in the truck and took off, never to be seen again.


It's important to keep the getaway vehicle running.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And here you'll witness an objective moron in its natural habitat.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A couple years ago, I hired a tree removal company to take down two forty foot firs that were a bit too close to the house. The faller limbed each tree till he was about ten or so feet from the top, then cut the top and pushed it away, down another ten feet, cut and pushed away. Minimal damage to the lawn.

This video is pure dumb-f*ckery at is best.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: The three guys hopped in the truck and took off, never to be seen again.


Was one bald, one with shaggy red hair, and the third with a black moptop?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I would think the insurance company is going to look at the stump, ask who was the licensed and bonded tree company that was doing the work.   "Some guy with a chainsaw." is not the answer they want.  The letter from the insurance company is just going to be a printed Willy Wonka meme.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a good thing that house broke the tree's fall, or it might have hit the ground.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: And I would think the insurance company is going to look at the stump, ask who was the licensed and bonded tree company that was doing the work.   "Some guy with a chainsaw." is not the answer they want.  The letter from the insurance company is just going to be a printed Willy Wonka meme.
[Fark user image 640x480]


That. Plus I have never hired a contractor for major house or yard work without getting a copy of their insurance declarations and calling the insurance company to verify it.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean...what did he think was going to happen? He obviously just started cutting. You've gotta chip out the reverse side so you can at least have an idea what way it's going to fall.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He asked for tree fellers but only one turned up.

Badoom
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why you hire a professional...

Tree felling in close quarters.
Youtube 9NRmYzLrvfM
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cleveland Brown- No no no no NO!
Youtube iabC7-9YUG4
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, at least it didn't fall onto the street and cause a major accident. Roofs you can fix.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To say nothing of what they asked the pool guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...what did he think was going to happen? He obviously just started cutting. You've gotta chip out the reverse side so you can at least have an idea what way it's going to fall.


You might have missed that little rope dangling off of it as it falls. Clearly there was some expectation this would end well and all bases were covered.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mow and blow guys have insurance to cover that kind of damage.

Chainsaw is a like a mower and he did yell 'Thar she blows!' or facsimile there of when it fell right?

Did they have HOA permission to modify the exterior of their house?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...what did he think was going to happen? He obviously just started cutting. You've gotta chip out the reverse side so you can at least have an idea what way it's going to fall.


And the answer, as usual in cases like this is: "He didn't".
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was super funny. I think it'll buff right out though.
 
RckPngn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ha I work for a national tree care company. We also just recently had our safety meeting. This and also quality of work is why you don't go cheap on this kind of stuff.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
missed it by = much.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: You really have to turn the volume up on this one to really appreciate it.


You have not experienced Shakespeare until you have read him in the original Redneck.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Donny is felling trees now?
Trailer Park Boys - Donnie
Youtube AkXPWi_W6ts
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My neighbour has a contractor taking down all the trees round his yard. they are being careful, using rope teams to force it in certain directions, but its a tight space, and some of these are pretty tall old poplars. They did some fence and small plant damage even so.. there is now just one left, the tallest. they bailed on doing it yesterday because it got windy.

Ill be videoing the event when they do take it down, just because it will be cool, but also juuuust in case they fark up.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why you hire a professional...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9NRmYzLr​vfM?start=165]


That was expert level.  Well worth the money for that pro in that circumstance.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
must have been a heavy duty brush cutter with a metal blade...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's odd because you can usually find someone that will pay you to harvest such a nice tree.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Donny is felling trees now?
[YouTube video: Trailer Park Boys - Donnie]


I love the hell out of this show

I aspire to be the guy that always has a cocktail in his hand
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WTF was his goddamn plan?  Even if that fell perfectly in the tiny window between the tree on the left and the alien spaceship, a good chunk of it would still be blocking a street.
 
Lunakki
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: WTF was his goddamn plan?  Even if that fell perfectly in the tiny window between the tree on the left and the alien spaceship, a good chunk of it would still be blocking a street.


Wait, alien spaceship? Did I miss something?
 
