(ABC 15)   Don't hire your pet-sitter from the internet   (abc15.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goodyear woman searching for lost dogs

And she's very tired.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That farkin' sucks.  Indeed, don't hire strangers to look after things that are precious to you.  Damn, that sucks.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: 3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?


What's a bait dog?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's still cool to hire botox professionals online right?
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: iheartscotch: 3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?

What's a bait dog?


Bait dogs are pets which people have given away for free adoption, which are scooped up by people looking for victims to train their fighting dogs with. The fighting dogs torture, mutilate, and kill the bait dogs.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: iheartscotch: 3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?

What's a bait dog?


People take small dogs, even puppies, and they use them to train fighting dogs. As in the big dogs will kill the small dogs by biting them, crushing their skulls, ripping their ears & legs off, etc.

Ergo they use them as bait.

Sometimes the bait dogs survive, and they are either dumped by the roadside, or in trash cans to complete their slow painful death.

So when you hear people saying shiat like dog fighting is a cultural thing, and trying to punish it is racist, understand what the fighting dogs go through, as well as the gentle family pets that are stolen and used as fodder.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Austinoftx: Bennie Crabtree: iheartscotch: 3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?

What's a bait dog?

Bait dogs are pets which people have given away for free adoption, which are scooped up by people looking for victims to train their fighting dogs with. The fighting dogs torture, mutilate, and kill the bait dogs.


...or were stolen
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So when you hear people saying shiat like dog fighting is a cultural thing, and trying to punish it is racist, understand what the fighting dogs go through, as well as the gentle family pets that are stolen and used as fodder.


I have never heard anyone ever make that argument, ever.  The only thing close would be when certain media outlets tried to use Michael Vick to depict dog fighting as a Black activity even though it has been around since the 1800s.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Claude Ballse: So when you hear people saying shiat like dog fighting is a cultural thing, and trying to punish it is racist, understand what the fighting dogs go through, as well as the gentle family pets that are stolen and used as fodder.

I have never heard anyone ever make that argument, ever.  The only thing close would be when certain media outlets tried to use Michael Vick to depict dog fighting as a Black activity even though it has been around since the 1800s.


This there.

Scumbags of all races dig on seeing dogs tear each other apart.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: Claude Ballse: So when you hear people saying shiat like dog fighting is a cultural thing, and trying to punish it is racist, understand what the fighting dogs go through, as well as the gentle family pets that are stolen and used as fodder.

I have never heard anyone ever make that argument, ever.  The only thing close would be when certain media outlets tried to use Michael Vick to depict dog fighting as a Black activity even though it has been around since the 1800s.


Sorry to bust your bubble, but it IS a thing; people saying it's a cherished cultural thing and everyone gotta shut up about it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The gang-related drug dealers on my street have what I am pretty certain is a stolen greyhound puppy. Their last dog was a stolen dog.
Should I call the cops?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The gang-related drug dealers on my street have what I am pretty certain is a stolen greyhound puppy. Their last dog was a stolen dog.
Should I call the cops?


I'd probably call the Humane Society if I thought something was off about an animal's treatment.

Let them hand it off to the cops if they thought it was warranted.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well she lost her husband and side lover, so I totally understand the expenses. The lengths some go to for love.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 3 months? Them dogs got used as bait dogs. Also, who has $20k to search for pets AND post a $10k reward?


I once spent $1500 looking for a runaway cat with no results. Big difference in prices but still over the top.

"I'm at $20,000 right now with no results. Somebody has my dogs. That is all I know," said Collier.

The dog sitter sold them.
 
