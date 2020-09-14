 Skip to content
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The boy had been dropped off in the rural field earlier in the day for deer hunting"

Well, fark you 'dad'.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved...hunting.'

He sure wasn't hunting, and one can only hope he wasn't awakened by the harvester before it killed him.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dan Simmons nods in approval.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God, that is terrible. Where was his dad?

I started hunting when I was 12, but my dad would never leave me alone in a field. (I hope)
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved...hunting.'

He sure wasn't hunting, and one can only hope he wasn't awakened by the harvester before it killed him.


Maybe like most hunters he was just piss-drunk out in the woods and blacked out in the cornfield.

or maybe it's like that Stephen King Story about the endless cornfield with the ghosts and stuff in it.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved, sleeping in the corn field.


FTFY

Maybe it's just me, but I believe he should not have been hunting alone.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go ahead and second (or third) that you don't hunt in a cornfield (because no potential prey, and can't see a damned thing, especially if you are 11 years old) and why the f*ck would his parents just drop him off there?

The whole thing stinks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The boy had been dropped off in the rural field earlier in the day for deer hunting"

Well, fark you 'dad'.


Sorry but I've actually been on a hunting lease and I'm not buying the story.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved...hunting.'

He sure wasn't hunting, and one can only hope he wasn't awakened by the harvester before it killed him.


😔
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, that's completely and utterly horrible. Whether it was an accident or the parents disposing of the body, either way is just terrible.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


Bingo! that is a hot damn large loud vibrating the ground machine. this has insurance scam lightly printed on it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


maybe he was hunting corn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is no time to fall to pieces.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
keyassets-p2.timeincuk.netView Full Size

"Parachute not opening...that's a way to die. Getting caught in the gears of a combine...having your nuts bit off by a Laplander, that's the way I wanna go!"
 
jsnbase
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved...getting run over by a corn harvester."

Is that too much? It feels like it might be too much.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FNG: I'm going to go ahead and second (or third) that you don't hunt in a cornfield (because no potential prey, and can't see a damned thing, especially if you are 11 years old) and why the f*ck would his parents just drop him off there?

The whole thing stinks.


You know, when I read this I wondered why they were ordering a autopsy. Maybe this isn't the only place that theory has popped up in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


Well, if that's the case the autopsy will show it right quick.  Big difference between getting mangled as a corpse and getting mangled while you're alive.  Not to the naked eye, no, but they're there with a pathologist's toolbox to work with.  If there's foul play it's gonna show up.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: In his obituary, Powell's family said that he died 'doing what he loved...hunting.'

He sure wasn't hunting, and one can only hope he wasn't awakened by the harvester before it killed him.


Who doesn't get woken up by a harvester  Aren't these things, like... loud?
 
radarlove
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kid must have been one hell of a heavy husky sleeper.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


I grew up in the part of NY that has confederate flags and my older brother would set up shop at the edge of a clearing aside the corn field. My other brother and sisters and I would then transit the corn field making a bunch of racket to flush the deers out. Then older brother would shoot 'em. Can't recall it ever working but that was the theory.

CSB: Older brother bought me a lifetime hunting and fishing license for high school graduation.  I hate hunting and fishing. 20 years and I've never used them.

/CSB
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

Bingo! that is a hot damn large loud vibrating the ground machine. this has insurance scam lightly printed on it.


TFA does say an autopsy was ordered. He could've been unconscious on the ground for any number of reasons, and falling asleep is a less likely one.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm wildly skeptical about so many aspects of this story.   A barely-teen dropped off to hunt alone.  Maybe.  In a corn field?  Starting to lose me.  In a corn field without permission from the owner (who would presumably not give permission if they were planning to harvest that field)?  Yeah, no.  Fell asleep right after he was dropped off?  Seems unlikely.  Fell asleep so hard he didn't hear a goddamn corn harvester coming right for him?  Didn't feel it shaking the ground?  Naw, dog.  I want the autopsy results.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

McJaemes: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

I grew up in the part of NY that has confederate flags and my older brother would set up shop at the edge of a clearing aside the corn field. My other brother and sisters and I would then transit the corn field making a bunch of racket to flush the deers out. Then older brother would shoot 'em. Can't recall it ever working but that was the theory.

CSB: Older brother bought me a lifetime hunting and fishing license for high school graduation.  I hate hunting and fishing. 20 years and I've never used them.

/CSB


That doesn't sound legal. That sounds a lot like a canned hunt. Sure those are legal, but, and oh yeah unethical.
But. I'm just guessing.
But, yeah. I'd be surprised if that is legal.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


Definitely needs a toxicology report.

I knew someone who was growing weed in a cane field on Maui, fell asleep in his crop and almost got killed by a combine. It was right before his harvest too. Guess he should have timed it better.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


"Emergency workers declared Powell dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered for him."

The police have some suspicions as well, it would seem.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another Cornharvest Virus victim?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: McJaemes: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

I grew up in the part of NY that has confederate flags and my older brother would set up shop at the edge of a clearing aside the corn field. My other brother and sisters and I would then transit the corn field making a bunch of racket to flush the deers out. Then older brother would shoot 'em. Can't recall it ever working but that was the theory.

CSB: Older brother bought me a lifetime hunting and fishing license for high school graduation.  I hate hunting and fishing. 20 years and I've never used them.

/CSB

That doesn't sound legal. That sounds a lot like a canned hunt. Sure those are legal, but, and oh yeah unethical.
But. I'm just guessing.
But, yeah. I'd be surprised if that is legal.


Wow. Apparently hunting in the corn is a thing.
There are ways to hunt standing corn from a stand. The best spot is a seam between the corn and other cover - usually in the form of timber, a brushy fenceline, or a brush-filled or cattail-choked ditch. Whitetails use these field margins for traveling at any time of the day. You get at least some view here
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

Bingo! that is a hot damn large loud vibrating the ground machine. this has insurance scam lightly printed on it.


NEW Krone Chopper in Action!
Youtube QwR8Y0-B6xc
in case anyone was wondering what the machine in question sounded like.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

Well, if that's the case the autopsy will show it right quick.  Big difference between getting mangled as a corpse and getting mangled while you're alive.  Not to the naked eye, no, but they're there with a pathologist's toolbox to work with.  If there's foul play it's gonna show up.


About that...

Death Investigations: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube hnoMsftQPY8


Keep watching.  It gets worse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: I'm wildly skeptical about so many aspects of this story.   A barely-teen dropped off to hunt alone.  Maybe.  In a corn field?  Starting to lose me.  In a corn field without permission from the owner (who would presumably not give permission if they were planning to harvest that field)?  Yeah, no.  Fell asleep right after he was dropped off?  Seems unlikely.  Fell asleep so hard he didn't hear a goddamn corn harvester coming right for him?  Didn't feel it shaking the ground?  Naw, dog.  I want the autopsy results.


I'm with you, but just for the record, hunting near a cornfield does make sense. Deer freaking love corn.

But yeah, all the rest of it is suspicious as fark.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any Aunt Edna's killer fudge brownies?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: jtown: I'm wildly skeptical about so many aspects of this story.   A barely-teen dropped off to hunt alone.  Maybe.  In a corn field?  Starting to lose me.  In a corn field without permission from the owner (who would presumably not give permission if they were planning to harvest that field)?  Yeah, no.  Fell asleep right after he was dropped off?  Seems unlikely.  Fell asleep so hard he didn't hear a goddamn corn harvester coming right for him?  Didn't feel it shaking the ground?  Naw, dog.  I want the autopsy results.

I'm with you, but just for the record, hunting near a cornfield does make sense. Deer freaking love corn.

But yeah, all the rest of it is suspicious as fark.


But not from within the corn itself from what I could find on the internet appears you hang out on the perimeter and sucker Punch the deer
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Natalie Portmanteau: jtown: I'm wildly skeptical about so many aspects of this story.   A barely-teen dropped off to hunt alone.  Maybe.  In a corn field?  Starting to lose me.  In a corn field without permission from the owner (who would presumably not give permission if they were planning to harvest that field)?  Yeah, no.  Fell asleep right after he was dropped off?  Seems unlikely.  Fell asleep so hard he didn't hear a goddamn corn harvester coming right for him?  Didn't feel it shaking the ground?  Naw, dog.  I want the autopsy results.

I'm with you, but just for the record, hunting near a cornfield does make sense. Deer freaking love corn.

But yeah, all the rest of it is suspicious as fark.

But not from within the corn itself from what I could find on the internet appears you hang out on the perimeter and sucker Punch the deer


Yup. Near a cornfield, not in a cornfield. Can't see shiat in a corn field.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: sinko swimo: Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.

Bingo! that is a hot damn large loud vibrating the ground machine. this has insurance scam lightly printed on it.

[YouTube video: NEW Krone Chopper in Action!]in case anyone was wondering what the machine in question sounded like.


And that's from 100+ ft away.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guns don't kill people.
searktoday.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Combines do.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: I'm wildly skeptical about so many aspects of this story.   A barely-teen dropped off to hunt alone.  Maybe.  In a corn field?  Starting to lose me.  In a corn field without permission from the owner (who would presumably not give permission if they were planning to harvest that field)?  Yeah, no.  Fell asleep right after he was dropped off?  Seems unlikely.  Fell asleep so hard he didn't hear a goddamn corn harvester coming right for him?  Didn't feel it shaking the ground?  Naw, dog.  I want the autopsy results.


It's not that unusual...some parents let their kids go hunting independently as a way of gaining confidence. It would have been better if he had been with friends, but maybe they had done this before. Some owners of areas frequented by wildlife will allow hunting without necessarily having to make advance reservations. It's kind of an "open invitation" thing. Cornfields are actually popular with deer since deer love to eat corn. Still, hunting in cornfields is kind of dangerous because obviously you don't know your backstop unless the harvest has been completed. A farmer could be walking through the corn well within your range of fire and you'd have no idea.

I remember that I was a very heavy sleeper as a teenager and probably would have slept right through a corn harvester coming towards me. Moreover, cornfields are weird things acoustically...they tend to dampen noise, producing an eerily quiet environment (which is why they're considered so creepy). But then you'll hear nearby noise of animals, which is startling, as well as occasional far-away sounds that happen to get through.

What I find odd though is that whoever dropped him off didn't notice the field was being harvested. Growing up in a rural farming community, I remember that you could just ride down the road and pretty much tell who was harvesting what when, due to the activity going on and the big farking machines being moved around. Seems like you'd tell a 13 year old kid to wait a few days, or at least to watch out for the big farking machines.

Anyway, there's a "children of the corn" joke in here somewhere. Poor kid.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FNG: I'm going to go ahead and second (or third) that you don't hunt in a cornfield (because no potential prey, and can't see a damned thing, especially if you are 11 years old) and why the f*ck would his parents just drop him off there?

The whole thing stinks.


Despite my earlier attempt at reasoning this out, I'm going to have to agree with you...seems like someone tried to cover up a murder. Wonder how the autopsy comes back.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Happy news though for Republicans. The gun wasn't harmed.
 
Birnone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Corona Cure: I grew up in Michigan, HUGE hunting-loving life.  Which brings these questions;

why would he be hunting in a corn field?  There's no way to hunt with stalks you see nothing but corn.
How did he remain asleep when the combine was rumbling through the rows?
NORMALLY (legally), to hunt on someone's property you get permission.  Why would the dad drop him "illegally" off on someone's property?


NOT SAYING HE WAS DEAD AND PUT THERE, but..hmmm.  What a way to cover up a murder.  Put your victim's body in a field you know is going to be chopped up.


I'm glad you mentioned all that. I was born and raised in non hunting Los Angeles county so I was wondering those things. I would want to ask permission to hunt on someone else's land. I would want to know who is expected to be on that land and in which direction, because I assume I'm going to fire my weapon when hunting and I would not want to accidentally kill a farm worker. I would tell them when I plan to be there and when I plan to leave. I thought maybe not being in hunter friendly territory I was ignorant of some unspoken permission that hunters have to go onto someone else's farmland. Whoever dropped that kid off like that is one farked up individual.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA - While driving a large Krone corn chopper, the man apparently drove over Powell, only realizing what had happened after finding him 'a very short while later,' the Huron Daily Tribune reported.

Man, I've done large jigsaw puzzles with fewer pieces than the coroner is going to have to put together.
 
