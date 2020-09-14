 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank's Tripleheader returns tonight (8PM EDT). Connie Brooks finds an electric heater in the school storeroom for Mr Boynton. Rudolph's present intended for Iris gets delivered to Liz and The Superman Howling Coyote mystery is solved   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Missing Electric Heater - 2/6/49 - Mr Conklin is cracking down on discipline for the school staff, and an electric heater is missing from the storeroom.

My Favorite Husband - Anniversary Presents - 5/13/49 - It's Liz & George's 10th anniversary and the wrong present gets delivered to Liz. This episode formed the basis of the I Love Lucy 1st season episode "The Fur Coat"

Superman - The Howling Coyote Parts 11 to 14 - 1/6/41 to 1/13/41 - The criminal Rawson is holed up in a cave and Tumbleweed Jones is going in after him. Then, to pad out the show, the first part of the next Superman adventure (an 11 parter)  - The Black Pearl of Osiris from 1/15/41
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

/will Tumbleweed Jones be all right?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

/will Tumbleweed Jones be all right?


Tune in and find out!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: jasonvatch: Standing by...

/will Tumbleweed Jones be all right?

Tune in and find out!


The Shadow knows!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we're off
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so depressing that it's dark already.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I picked up this radio at a swap meet over the weekend. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

From 1955. It does work plugged in and I'll have to figure out how to make it work on batteries. Eight 9 volt batteries snapped together should work.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Arthur Q. Bryan...he was the voice of Elmer Fudd.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn, they're all pretty bad shots.
 
