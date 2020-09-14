 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Certified young person Paul Rudd has a message for his fellow kids   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, that was funny as shiat.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You gotta yeet this virus..... oight?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wear your mask.
It's science.
Ugh!!!!
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Wear your mask.
It's science.
Ugh!!!!


Ha that was the best part.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get jiggy with the fo'shizzle or some junk.
Just wear a f*cking mask while you do it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Wear your mask.
It's science.
Ugh!!!!


Somebody should ask Randall Munroe to redo this one with the stick figure wearing a mask:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna stan you.  You're totally my bae!

That was a lot funnier than I thought it would be.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'ed at the "what up doges".
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 for the pineapple in the background at 0:34
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i now have an official dance
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a convo, where I talk and you shut up and wear a mask.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My name is Paul... I'm six feet tall (almost)..."
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: +1 for the pineapple in the background at 0:34


I....I didn't get that.

Can you explain it to me?


/when did I get so old.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??


He probably gleamed the cube a few times back in the 80s.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??


Skateboards have been around a few decades.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this guy's farking 15 minutes up yet?. Sick of his smug farking face.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Is this guy's farking 15 minutes up yet?. Sick of his smug farking face.


what are you talking about I love every single thing he's in even if the thing isn't good he's always good no matter what he's in
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I wanna stan you.  You're totally my bae!

That was a lot funnier than I thought it would be.


I just had to look up the first one. Are millennials out there still actually making references to a 20 year old Eminem song?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
massivelyop.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kind of appropriate. Masks work 60% of the time.

/all the time
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??


Yeah Right! - Owen Wilson Skateboarding
Youtube WGYGhAPlsVM

He skates with Owen Wilson. They have a whole dank squad.
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Needs more Tayne.
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WGYGhAPl​sVM]
He skates with Owen Wilson. They have a whole dank squad.


Every Owen Wilson Wow In Chronological Order
Youtube dn5Tattkj_E
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Is this guy's farking 15 minutes up yet?. Sick of his smug farking face.


The Pointless Internet Contrarian has largely been displaced by the invasive Russian Internet Trollfarmacae, but the slower species can still be seen in low opportunity environments, such as forums requiring a fee, or late at night.
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was funny but can we STOP linking to Twitter?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: +1 for the pineapple in the background at 0:34

I....I didn't get that.

Can you explain it to me?


/when did I get so old.


Symbol of hospitality. Possibly apocryphal sign that a swingers party is happening at a house. Definite running gag in the tv series Psych, which is what cracked me up. Watch enough episodes and "spot the pineapple" becomes a great game. No idea what was intended here, but I've been drinking a lot and binge watching Psych lately, so...
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

Skateboards have been around a few decades.


your trolling right?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??


Tony Hawk is 52.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buntz: That was funny but can we STOP linking to Twitter?


No. Now don't keep asking, it's disengenous.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

Skateboards have been around a few decades.


Since 2015, at least.

Back to the Future Part 2 (3/12) Movie CLIP - Hover Board Chase (1989) HD
Youtube TkyLnWm1iCs
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Salmon: dionysusaur: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

Skateboards have been around a few decades.

your trolling right?


just asking questions, as i always do.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buntz: That was funny but can we STOP linking to Twitter?


It's an automatic comment so...prolly not.

Also, pretty funny, well worth the two minutes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buntz: That was funny but can we STOP linking to Twitter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
NOT UNTIL WE YEET THIS VIRUS, HOLMES!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

Tony Hawk is 52.


Wait, what the hell? That would make me... never mind.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: WTP 2: at 51 how did he know how to hold a skateboard ??

Tony Hawk is 52.

Wait, what the hell? That would make me... never mind.


You're welcome.
 
AliasSally
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Jack Sabbath: I wanna stan you.  You're totally my bae!

That was a lot funnier than I thought it would be.

I just had to look up the first one. Are millennials out there still actually making references to a 20 year old Eminem song?


Well, the oldest of us millennials will be turning 40 next year...
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: duckpoopy: Is this guy's farking 15 minutes up yet?. Sick of his smug farking face.

what are you talking about I love every single thing he's in even if the thing isn't good he's always good no matter what he's in


This is my favorite scene of his.

Mac and Me Wheelchair Scene Live and Uncensored
Youtube tv1urfDXs-o
 
Chuck87
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Paul Rudd.  Nicely done.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I cracked up at the "what about save your grandma challenge" part. This was character acting gold and I have even more respect for Mr. Rudd
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tim and Eric - Celery Man
Youtube maAFcEU6atk
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buntz: That was funny but can we STOP linking to Twitter?


I wish that were the case. At least it's not tiktok
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Get jiggy with the fo'shizzle or some junk.
Just wear a f*cking mask while you do it.


Yeah, if you're banging some dude/dudette and they have Corvid, BAM so do you.

/offer not valid if it's a gloryhole
 
ecor1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Priapetic: bloobeary: Get jiggy with the fo'shizzle or some junk.
Just wear a f*cking mask while you do it.

Yeah, if you're banging some dude/dudette and they have Corvid, BAM so do you.

/offer not valid if it's a gloryhole


caw caw I have corvid now.
 
