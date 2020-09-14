 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The Silence of the Widower   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh my heart.

Good luck to him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😭
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had some trains and we could stomp around...
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would contact the poor guy, if the contact info was available
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Just horrible timing. I mean, there's mostly no good timing for a spouse to die, but damn. That sucks. Poor guy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if guv'mint gave a damn about people there would be an organization to help such folks get in touch with each other. daily phones calls, a little chit chat, do them good.

maybe this is a business opportunity.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whosits_112: I would contact the poor guy, if the contact info was available


Apparently he's from an older age and wants to talk to people, not chat into a computer.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it.
I had almost made it through the entire day without crying.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should go to a book reading club or a nice game of D&D. Very social things. Except farking Coronavirus.

Dude seems like a smart guy. Physicist, apparently. I love talking to scientists, at least the ones who can put information into relatable and meaningful data.

It's a shame he had to pay a few hundred pounds for an ad. Five bucks a month and I'm surrounded by the best the Internet has to offer.

/take care of yourselves fellow Farkers
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey everybody, I found Drew's alt.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have his email address?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If I was running an online group I would invite him to play in my D&D group.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only monsters would deny our precious children the chance of reeducation. Are you a monster? Why do you hate our precious children?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID is killing old people.

In olden days, like last year, he could go to the pub, or to church.

Now?
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man. That's tough. Really tough.

Podcasts maybe? There's tons out there in every subject under the sun. Or maybe an online book club.

If I can get his address from that thing that calls itself a news outlet, I'd be willing to hand write letters to him, and maybe send him a few dog and cat photos. I've only got thousands of them on my laptop.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might there be another reason why people over there don't want to talk to certain former teachers?

Pink Floyd - Another Brick in The Wall
Youtube m55RDNlWnLI
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go to Hell, Loser.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: whosits_112: I would contact the poor guy, if the contact info was available

Apparently he's from an older age and wants to talk to people, not chat into a computer.


I would call him!
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When my grandmother was in her 80's she told me the worse thing about growing old was all your friends die and no one touches you.  That hit my young mind very hard.  May be why I became a hug everyone person.  Spring to now.. I'm old and with covid you can't get close to folks.  She was right and I'm 20 years younger than she was when she told me that.  No... a zoom meeting doesn't help much.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And he would see the biggest dick would be from Bea and the card attached would say "thank you for dogging my end"
 
