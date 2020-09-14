 Skip to content
(NBC News)   1) Design gambling app that takes in money but doesn't pay out 2) Call it a video game to elude oversight 3) Profit when someone dumps $150K on it with no way to win their money back   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"No court has yet considered all of the facts relating to how these games operate."

Goddamn, what a tagline, definitely going on the box with the seven-out-of-ten from IGN.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big Fish Games? They have actual spend-real-money gambling games? Well, that's disappointing.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Behavioral addiction is a very real thing. It's something I'm glad I don't suffer from in any destructive way, and I really feel bad for people who are caught up in it.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please. Youse better show OG Don the respect he deserves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


CLICK THE LINK ABOVE FOR A $50,000 BONUS, CLIPPER PISTOL, AND IMMEDIATE ENTRY INTO OUR PREMIERE DIAMOND PROGRAM.*

*A $99 one-time credit card charge will be applied.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every freemium game or microtransaction game is already doing this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even the games that aren't gambling are still gambling.
That's why they never sell you anything with a line item list of this feature cost this amount of dollars instead this dollar amount will randomly acquire a random thing.
Random means gambling people.
WTF?
It should be illegal.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's one of the dumbest things I've read in a long long while. And sad. Holy shiat. Wow.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not reading yet another article about loot boxes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: I'm not reading yet another article about loot boxes.


😡
They rip people off.
You should not be okay with that.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurfaceTension: Behavioral addiction is a very real thing. It's something I'm glad I don't suffer from in any destructive way, and I really feel bad for people who are caught up in it.


It also doesn't help that many of these games are designed to become addictive via the rewards, the pacing of how you get them, and all those flashy graphics and sounds that help reinforce it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We had to step in with my kid who spent all of his Christmas Google Play gift cards on in-game purchases for one single game.

It's unfortunate that this couple didn't have someone able to realize what was going on and stop them from pouring a substantial amount of money into this scam.
 
