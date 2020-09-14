 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Live Freeze then Die   (wmur.com) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, cue up another round of morons on social media pointing out that climate change is fake because it got cold in Summer.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby should chill out with the cold puns and leave it for the professional.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The statement he made today in California was true?

Trump responded, "It will start getting cooler, just you watch."

Whoa (in the best Bill and Ted style)
 
winchester92
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cold ???

That's only "brisk" by our standards, it just means it's time to put on a long sleeve shirt.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pfft. My job site got 6" last week.

/And then I showed up.
 
