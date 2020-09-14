 Skip to content
(CBC)   Not news: cable needs fixing. News: vandal cut it again. Fark: gondola cable with 30 cars   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?

Don't be fatuous, subby.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet either disgruntled ex employee or local who took exception to construction.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the locals don't want the Chief's beauty scarred by a ride for rich people.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like Marine Aviator material.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The perp?

myneatstuff.caView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems like you could fix this with a .308 and a night vision scope. I mean before a bunch of innocent people get killed falling to their death.

/ DRTFA
// assuming it happens at night, otherwise, hey, normal scope and save a lot of money
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: The perp?

[myneatstuff.ca image 700x240]


Goddammit!
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'police will be revisiting a case of trespassing from several weeks ago, when two people climbed one of the maintenance towers along the gondola and tripped the alarm.'

They had trespassers a few weeks ago - exactly a year after the first cut incident and they didn't think they should follow up !?

/ also, since they knew which spot where the August trespassers were, and where the recent line cut was done, why weren't the RCMP tracking dogs used to find where the entry point was for both sets of trespassers?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I would stay away from Arec Barwin's house if I were you
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa: 'police will be revisiting a case of trespassing from several weeks ago, when two people climbed one of the maintenance towers along the gondola and tripped the alarm.'

They had trespassers a few weeks ago - exactly a year after the first cut incident and they didn't think they should follow up !?

/ also, since they knew which spot where the August trespassers were, and where the recent line cut was done, why weren't the RCMP tracking dogs used to find where the entry point was for both sets of trespassers?


Because enforcing petty crime is evil, or so other Fark threads tell me...and then you get this...
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least all the handles are accounted for.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's almost as if the locals don't want the Chief's beauty scarred by a ride for rich people.


What does it cost? $20? $30? To ride up the thing (I think that's similar to the price to go up the one in Banff). I mean it's not like a gondola ride is akin to flying first class on the Concorde was back in the day.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clearly not an American because we use fighter jets to cut gondola cables.

/Too soon?
 
