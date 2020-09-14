 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Lifehack: If you're going to break into cars, avoid those with Ring cameras. Owned by Sheriff's Office helicopter pilots. Who get alerts, even when they are in the air. And who will lead deputies right to you, because they have a helicopter   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
5
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kinda nice to see one of these that doesn't involve a particularly stupid perpetrator for once.  I mean no, stealing cars isn't bright, but this one's less on him and more on the world's crappiest luck in target selection.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 I'm sure they would do the same for any joe smoe and this is no way an abuse of resources.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that actually be inappropriate use of city property?

Like you're not supposed to do data runs without a reason. If it pops and you don't have that person in custody questions will be asked.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You said "helicopter" twice.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, what are you in for?
"Grand theft auto"

What's your prison name?
"Lucky"

...
 
