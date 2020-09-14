 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   BREAKING: 2 major Antarctic ice sheets   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Antarctic boogaloo.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy sheet!
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh good.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We hope they finally solve the mystery of Pine Island.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Told you libs theres no global warning.
 
flemardo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn it 2020. These 4 remaining months are gonna be rough.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2 more steps toward the annihilation of florida. Good.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 2 more steps toward the annihilation of florida. Good.


Waterfront property here I come.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Florida would be lost. Also, nothing of value would be lost.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well heck, with all that ice melting, it's bound to cool things off! It works in my G&T so it must be the same at a global level, right?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When someone says the New Green Deal is too expensive your only response should be "compared to what?"
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in China:

https://www.wired.com/story/china-is-​s​till-building-an-insane-number-of-new-​coal-plants/
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well this should buy us a few more years then right?
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Antarctic boogaloo.


[i_understood_that_reference.jpg]
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we stop linking to WaPo? I'm not going to sub to them and finding it super annoying that I have to jump through hoops to get the article

/Guess Drew has to pay the bills some way.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh boy. That's another few inches.

It all adds up.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Oh boy. That's another few inches.

It all adds up.


You sound like my college ex-girlfriend talking about her new BF.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I said it yesterday - we're doomed.  Short of nuking China then forcing the rest of the world to go green, there's no way to stop this runaway barge.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: Meanwhile in China:

https://www.wired.com/story/china-is-s​till-building-an-insane-number-of-new-​coal-plants/


Yup any ''pro renewable energy'' person who isnt for forcing china and india to comply by force to cut their shiat with coal if necessary is a fake.

Coal power should be illegal by like 2021. You still produce energy with coal? We bomb you. Fark you.

Same should be done with Brazil. You want to cut the amazon forest? Fark you. Its not yours to cut, its humanity. You want to cut it? Fark you, we bomb you.

Its like COVID, if you wont force the goddamn plague rats to cut their crap, you'll nevet get anywhere. The assholes have to be dealt with if you want results.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Starkaryen: [Fark user image image 425x322]
Well this should buy us a few more years then right?


Once and for all!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: Meanwhile in China:

https://www.wired.com/story/china-is-s​till-building-an-insane-number-of-new-​coal-plants/


"While the rest of the world turns away from the fossil fuel, "

What? Who?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The survival of Thwaites has been deemed so critical that the United States and Britain have launched a targeted multimillion-dollar research mission to the glacier.

Good news, we just saved millions of dollars.
 
