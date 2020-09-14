 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   South African shampoo ad leads to violent protests. (article contains pic of ad)   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    More: Fail, South Africa, Black people, White people, beauty retailer Clicks, TRESemm shampoo ad, Black women, blonde women's hair, Race  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here comes the violence.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... well that is definitely racist and completely tone-deaf to racial tensions in South Africa.

On the one hand, people are trashing stores because of a dumb advertisement.  On the other, how did anyone think that would go over well?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's tone deaf them there's whatever the fark happened here.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry and frizzy hair catches on fire much more quickly.  Use Tresemme and stay cool.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The protests won't get out of control unless one of the protestors tells two friends and they tell two friends and they tell two friends and so on and so on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: There's tone deaf them there's whatever the fark happened here.


Exactly, i haven't the foggiest what they were thinking,
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope the racist bastich who created that ad gets outed publicly, so we know who to properly direct the hate at. That ad is about as tone-deaf as DJT.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Open mouth, insert foot
 
invictus2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
9X Fairness Cream Commercial
Youtube ahdvo70fRhk



/ indians  have problems i their marketing also
 
flamingboard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BIDEN'S AMERICA! CHECKMATE LIBS!
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What about my hair?
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Racist Ponds Commercial (Complete) - India
Youtube xgx6xrc0gBs
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: I hope the racist bastich who created that ad gets outed publicly, so we know who to properly direct the hate at. That ad is about as tone-deaf as DJT.


You must not have frizzy hair.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if we had anything like that happen in America.  In case some of you are interested, here is some video:
Clicks Stores Attacked By EFF - Eff Vs Clicks | At Least 3 Clicks Stores Vandalised
Youtube gYbNlue8Cb4
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer


Unavailable for comment:

alexis.lindaikejisblog.comView Full Size
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This isn't exactly the first time Unilever stepped in it due to one of their ads:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well we riot in America over a man attacking a police officer with a knife so....

https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvani​a​/officials-man-fatally-shot-by-police-​in-pennsylvania/
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [thesun.co.uk image 850x1310]


I had to google this to see if it was real. OMG.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

catmandu: MythDragon: [thesun.co.uk image 850x1310]

I had to google this to see if it was real. OMG.


yeah, just Google racist ads. There are a ton.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At first, I thought, "What?!  So it's racist just because they show a black person's hair?!  Gimme a break!!1!" And, then, I saw the other half of the ad...  Yeah.  Somebody needs to be fired over this one.

And this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fairy Soap is both racist AND homophobic!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There were no winners in the Shampoo Wars.

No winners, and very few survivors.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

catmandu: MythDragon: [thesun.co.uk image 850x1310]

I had to google this to see if it was real. OMG.


Even fairly modern ones
money.cnn.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer

Unavailable for comment:

[alexis.lindaikejisblog.com image 850x1002]


wow just found out about this movie on a youtuber review channel . eek!
/ it is a french film but nope nope nope!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size


/You can tell by some of the pixels
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They're jealous of all the attention the US is getting and wanted some of that sweet sweet free tourism advertising on the nightly news.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.


I still insist it was way better than cats.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reject shampoo, demand real poo!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.

I still insist it was way better than cats.


So you're waiting for the butthole cut?
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: There's tone deaf them there's whatever the fark happened here.


Here are the execs who approved the ad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Excelsior: vudukungfu: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.

I still insist it was way better than cats.

So you're waiting for the butthole cut?


The hairy butthole cut.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer


This. It's not like South Africa had a long history of systemic racism and white minority rule.
FFS, guys, apartheid ended in the early 90s. It's ancient history. Hell, Mark Wahlberg was still a rapper back then. How farking long are y'all gonna hold a grudge?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: There were no winners in the Shampoo Wars.

No winners, and very few survivors.


Maybe no definite winner, but one was head&shoulders above the rest.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wingedkat: ... well that is definitely racist and completely tone-deaf to racial tensions in South Africa.

On the one hand, people are trashing stores because of a dumb advertisement.  On the other, how did anyone think that would go over well?


Camel's back, meet straw.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.

I still insist it was way better than cats.


  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: protests continued and turned violent, with reports of demonstrators setting fires and throwing petrol bombs

I'm starting to think these people just don't like hair at all.

I still insist it was way better than cats.


Hard to compare those teo different kinds of pussy.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xgx6xrc0​gBs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jesus, i couldn't even make it through two of them
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TRESemmé

This sounds like the name of a business, perhaps a law firm, after one too many mergers.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beginning to understand why they call it South Africa.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer


God, you're an asshole.

Just call her a nappy headed ho and get it over with, scum.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if this company ever got around to changing their name...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Todd300: NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer

God, you're an asshole.

Just call her a nappy headed ho and get it over with, scum.


You misspelled Todd.

Rioting over an ad would be like us Jews rioting over the constant Fark meme, "I bet the Jews did this."
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Todd300: NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer

God, you're an asshole.

Just call her a nappy headed ho and get it over with, scum.


Easy. Maybe he just doesn't see color. People tell him he's white, and he believes them because he owns a Jethro Tull live album.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Todd300: NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer

God, you're an asshole.

Just call her a nappy headed ho and get it over with, scum.

You misspelled Todd.

Rioting over an ad would be like us Jews rioting over the constant Fark meme, "I bet the Jews did this."


Exactly. Y'all just get mad at someone moving in on an unoccupied patch of desert because Ezekiel might have taken a roadside dump there.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Todd300: NotThatGuyAgain: Protests and riots over a farkin ad.  Ha!

Her hair does look frizzy and dull, to be honest.  I didn't even think to consider her skin color...much like the ad designer.

But protesting and rioting over a stupid ad?  That's dumber than the ad designer

God, you're an asshole.

Just call her a nappy headed ho and get it over with, scum.

You misspelled Todd.

Rioting over an ad would be like us Jews rioting over the constant Fark meme, "I bet the Jews did this."


I know, right?

You know what's hilarious? How they only got six million of you people, and somehow they missed your worthless family. So you can come here and talk shiat.

I know I'm laughing my ass off. Maybe they'll finish the job before this century is out.
 
