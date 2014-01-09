 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Teenage panty thief is deflated and confused after arresting officers tell him his prize is a man's G-string, exclaims "No way was it for men"   (soranews24.com) divider line
25
    More: Weird, Lingerie, Theft, Undergarment, Shikoku, Thong, Ehime Prefecture, Larceny, Prefectures of Japan  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rose goes in front, big guy." -- Crash Davis
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we really screwed those guys up with those two A-Bombs.

Maybe we should have just done one.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


/  Knows the pain.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And he thought those ones smelled the best!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Amusing" tag was too busy laughing.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 425x321]


Good to see the bananahammock is covered, or not, in this thread.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He knows he can buy them in a vending machine right?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*nelsonhaha.gif*
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Came for Happousai. Leaving... just leaving.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

groppet: He knows he can buy them in a vending machine right?


Or ebay.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think we really screwed those guys up with those two A-Bombs.

Maybe we should have just done one.


They had woodcuts of ladies getting eaten out by an octopus back in the 1810s--they've had plenty of weird going around before the Black Ships.  Nukes didn't help though, except in giving the world Godzilla and his kaiju kompadres.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: They had woodcuts of ladies getting eaten out by an octopus back in the 1810s--they've had plenty of weird going around before the Black Ships


Cultures get weird if you isolate them for too long.
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image 425x321]


That is not a g-string the dude is wearing. It is a thong.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had my underwear stolen once.  It was in a locker at the university pool when I was in college.  They also stole my jacket (which I could understand), but I was flummoxed by who in their right mind would ever want to steal a dude's underpants.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x425]


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Nukes didn't help though, except in giving the world Godzilla

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Gojira...."
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shh... nobody tell him about these:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: He knows he can buy them in a vending machine right?


They'e just not the same as fresh-picked.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Magnanimous_J:
Cultures get weird if you isolate them for too long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cats4rent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey! Eat my underwear.......On the RUSTY PART
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My google-fu has completely failed me.

Someone must have an image of the Japanese guys prancing about in briefs with power wedgies?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.