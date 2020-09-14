 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   "Excuse me, do you work here?" said the bear   (boston.com) divider line
16
    Matt  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's free, but this water is turrible.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was checking for freshness!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not right now. There's a bear in here.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: It was checking for freshness!


Yeah, my guess when he gently tapped the guy's foot was he was seeing if the guy was dead or just sleeping. Bears will eat carrion.
 
sourballs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That bear watched The Sopranos
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was cute AF.

Those black bears only really want some trash to eat and a little peace and quiet. And for people to stay very far away from their babies.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Are you here for the hunting, or the mounting?"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That guy is such a fog nozzle.

let's give a warm welcome to Matt Bete of Bete Fog Nozzles, still manufacturing in the USA.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How is it legal to have that pool and not have a fence?  Or did the bear just walk right through it?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's nothing. I saw a video where a bear was driving a Studebaker.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 720x682]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That was cute AF.

Those black bears only really want some trash to eat and a little peace and quiet. And for people to stay very far away from their babies.


Wait. So their Republicans?
That's mean.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
