 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jacksonville.com)   Bar owners in Fark's favorite state are relieved to reopen, reinfect and eventually reclose   (jacksonville.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Restaurant, Jacksonville, Florida, Brewing, Brewery, Jacksonville-area bars, Bar association, Monday, The Hardest Thing  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 9:49 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
culebra
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. It's going to be a hell of an autumn. Emphasis on the hell.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's ok, I'm sure the elderly in Florida are eager to sacrifice themselves to covid to save the state's economy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only people with comorbidities have to worry and I've never seen an unhealthy person in Florida.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark's favorite state is inebriated.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CSB time.  I am a little emotional up right now.

The girl in the article who is the owner of Rain Dogs is a friend of mine.

As well as J.Albertelli the owner of the other locals.

They are both libby libs and pro mask people.  When Covid they  did more for the local services industry people than the local government.

SO RTFA.

Christina was a local musician and J and his wife came from LA to Jax, all three were bartenders and extremely nice people.  Millenials who got their shiat together who used their personalities and business savvy to get investors and revitalize the bar and music scene in Jax.  farking local heroes who never forgot where they came from.

12 years ago on a Saturday morning I got drunk at the Dive bar(Thanks to J) and woke up at a buddies house who was out of town and Christina snuck in and pulled out her guitar and started belting out. "Fill me up Buttercup" at about 6 am.  We then got up and drove out to the Fox Diner for breakfast sharing nips from a pint of Jack she had in her purse.

She also has a pet goat.

I havent lived in Jax since 2009 and whenever I roll in and go to one of their establishments they roll out the red cause they are just good farking people.

And she picks a mean farking guitar.

Christina Wagner and Austin Lucas - Jersey
Youtube HqfOZ17LzNc
 
crinz83
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Owners seek cooperation, patience from bar patrons regarding COVID-19 precautions

this. i've been trying to abolish murder laws, instead seeking cooperation and patience from my fellow man.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whoever came up with this virus and code-named it "The Democracy Killer", based on the long-time observation that millions of selfish people would scream about their rights and freedoms and deliberately expose their fellow citizens to a deadly virus in spite of overwhelming evidence that everyone working together for the common good would be best for their lives, country, and future:

You got your goddamn money's worth.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crinz83: Owners seek cooperation, patience from bar patrons regarding COVID-19 precautions

this. i've been trying to abolish murder laws, instead seeking cooperation and patience from my fellow man.


As from below the post, I know both the owners.

Christina puts the fear of god into anyone that crosses her and does not follow her rules. She is 4'10 of holy terror and anyone that crosses her has the aging millenial crowd in Jax who will hunt them down.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Us smart folk in Florida know Ronnie's manipulating the Covid-19 numbers to make his master happy..... They will spike again because like our governor, Florida is full of Trump koolaid swilling morans.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.