(LA Times)   We're number 1. We're number 1. Also, we're numbers 3, 6, and 8. What is this contest, anyway? Aw, crap; most polluted cities in the world   (latimes.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
China has simply stopped measuring?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Portland: Historic wildfires.
Lahore: It was a Tuesday Sunday.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Conservatives: "Haha, California! You're on fire and in a drought!"

Also conservatives: "Haha, California! No such thing as global warming!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And that's what zero regulations gets u
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whew, it's a good thing we withdrew from the Paris Accord, otherwise we'd be under no formal obligation to do anything.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do I still need to get a smog check?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fano: China has simply stopped measuring?


Yeah not buying it. Here in Eugene it's horrible: AQI over 400 continually for a week, visibility roughly 1/4 mile. The only "good" news so far is, it's turning from baby-shiat orange to whiter and it's not -quite- as dense as before.

On a bad day in Beijing, meanwhile, you can't see a single block through the smog.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is really f-ed up is that the wildfires are actually messing with the weather. The PNW was supposed to get some nice onshore flow and rain to clean up the air and now that storm system is basically stuck over the Pacific ocean. Lets hope we don't get too many more blazes before that situation straightens itself out.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And that's what zero regulations gets u


ImpendingCynic: Whew, it's a good thing we withdrew from the Paris Accord, otherwise we'd be under no formal obligation to do anything.


Let's see how many of these Farkers out themselves.
 
PunGent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What is really f-ed up is that the wildfires are actually messing with the weather. The PNW was supposed to get some nice onshore flow and rain to clean up the air and now that storm system is basically stuck over the Pacific ocean. Lets hope we don't get too many more blazes before that situation straightens itself out.


Feedback loops are a thing.

Some of you youngsters will live long enough to experience them on a planetary scale.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
top 30 most polluted cities in 2020 in normal times is basically 28 india/pak and 2 China. so might want compare to india pak. lol
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AQI has hit 283, here.  None of the forecast rain has arrived.  Expected to get worse until Friday.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait until January. Beijing, Chongqing, New Delhi and Ulaanbaatar will reassume their places at or near the top. We're in the 400s in Portland at the moment, but we'll only have to deal with it for a week or two. They have to deal with it 3-4 months per year... every year.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Conservatives: "Haha, California! You're on fire and in a drought!"

Also conservatives: "Haha, California! No such thing as global warming!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: And that's what zero regulations gets u

ImpendingCynic: Whew, it's a good thing we withdrew from the Paris Accord, otherwise we'd be under no formal obligation to do anything.

Let's see how many of these Farkers out themselves.


Well the ones that can read might out themselves.
 
pmdgrwr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Conservatives: "Haha, California! You're on fire and in a drought!"

Also conservatives: "Haha, California! No such thing as global warming!"


It is not global warming, it is climate catastrophe. We have gone from "an ice age is coming" to "global warming" to "the world will end in 12 years if we don't act now". Do you remember when the tree huggers begged for us to use plastic bags instead of paper bags, to save the trees.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PunGent: fragMasterFlash: What is really f-ed up is that the wildfires are actually messing with the weather. The PNW was supposed to get some nice onshore flow and rain to clean up the air and now that storm system is basically stuck over the Pacific ocean. Lets hope we don't get too many more blazes before that situation straightens itself out.

Feedback loops are a thing.

Some of you youngsters will live long enough to experience them on a planetary scale.


Yep. Seems that what is screwing up the computer models for the smoke is that they forgot to account for the smoke blocking the sun, lowering temperatures, and causing an inversion that has trapped the smoke near the ground.

After two days, the meteorologists are basically ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ in regards to when the smoke will clear. It keeps getting a little worse each day. Yesterday we were around 234. We'll hit brown soon if this keeps up.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But hey at least we're not Portland or Salem.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I live in the west valley, maybe 30 miles from the nearest fire. Because of the low cloud cover that is blanketing the city, I can smell the smoke. It will take the Santa Ana's to clear the air, which of course, will just drive the fires.

Good thing we all have masks now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The #2 slot is Vancouver BC in the same smoke cloud, so you guys might as well claim credit for that one as well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x219]


Hey look that's what the United States looked like in the 70s and 60s until we had an EPA
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump said he'd make us number one again.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a big deal. It's not like California is one of the top five economies in the entire world.
 
