darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is so sweet. When my youngest, very much on the spectrum autistic grandchild decided that he would only eat such-and-such, that was that. SpaghettiOs was a favorite for about six months. They might be shiatfood, but it's all he would eat until he went on to the next favorite food. Anyone with an autistic child will tell you that no, there is no convincing most of them of anything once they decide for themselves. I'm glad she got her SpaghettiOs.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With that many spaghettios you could make a lot of words.

Like "oooo" and "oooooooooo!"
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


da fuq...?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like the mini ravioli heated up with 2 slices of american cheese!  :D
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad idea. Remember what happened the last time an artistic person got their hands on some SpaghettiOs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory non-Fox link for those who refuse clickies:  https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/good-n​e​ws/community-helps-mom-find-spaghettio​s-for-daughter-with-autism/ar-BB18UkP8​

Really is a sweet story.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


kinda wish you were non-verbal...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...


uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...

uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....


when I was little, I knew what words were before I learned the alphabet.

ooooooo. :)
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The canned pasta is the only food her autistic daughter will eat lately

I mean that's cute and all a bunch of people got her a ton of it but this girl is going to have some major medical problems if they don't supplement with other foods.  You can see scurvy, rickets and/or iron deficiency anemia in autistic kids because of how restrictive their diet is.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: Obligatory non-Fox link for those who refuse clickies:  https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/good-ne​ws/community-helps-mom-find-spaghettio​s-for-daughter-with-autism/ar-BB18UkP8

Really is a sweet story.


Stiggnit amirite? Though I'm sure MSN is full of lovely wholesome people
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...

uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....


Uuuuuhhhhh, wat?
Writing is verbal. Talking is orally verbal.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...

uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take her to Vegas and she can win enough money to buy a million cases of that crap.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


Show us where on the doll where mommy & daddy hurt you.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...

uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....


Writing is verbal. It's made up of words.

Facial expressions and drawing pictures are nonverbal, to give a few examples.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devilskware: Kalashinator: Obligatory non-Fox link for those who refuse clickies:  https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/good-ne​ws/community-helps-mom-find-spaghettio​s-for-daughter-with-autism/ar-BB18UkP8

Really is a sweet story.

Stiggnit amirite? Though I'm sure MSN is full of lovely wholesome people


I ain't stigginit.  I clicked the link to see what was up, and I know that others refuse to do so 100% of the time, so here's an option before they ask.  I just went with the 1st non-Fox link from google.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had SpaghettiOs for lunch today. True story.
 
Can't_Think_Of_A_Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the comments. I should have learned from other threads warning me not to read comments.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You just know this would totally mess her up...

campbellsoupcompany.comView Full Size
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Show us where on the doll where mommy & daddy hurt you.


No one hurt me, especially not my parents. They simply didn't let me pull this kind of shiat.

My sister-in-law has a son that does this exact ridiculousness. No one in his family disciplines him. When we watch him and his little brother, he doesn't pull ANY of that crap because he knows it won't work with us. He's actually a respectful and well-behaved 10-year-old when he is with us. The moment his parents arrive? Right back to the same routine.

Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written because your virtue doesn't allow you to question the groupthink.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: You just know this would totally mess her up...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


Autistic here, plenty hard. Go fark yourself.
 
I8B4U
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: darkhorse23: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Show us where on the doll where mommy & daddy hurt you.

No one hurt me, especially not my parents. They simply didn't let me pull this kind of shiat.

My sister-in-law has a son that does this exact ridiculousness. No one in his family disciplines him. When we watch him and his little brother, he doesn't pull ANY of that crap because he knows it won't work with us. He's actually a respectful and well-behaved 10-year-old when he is with us. The moment his parents arrive? Right back to the same routine.

Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written because your virtue doesn't allow you to question the groupthink.


Thanks, Don't mind if i do!
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Can't_Think_Of_A_Name: I read the comments. I should have learned from other threads warning me not to read comments.


it farking tore a hole in my sole, I should have listened, too.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lennavan: The canned pasta is the only food her autistic daughter will eat lately

I mean that's cute and all a bunch of people got her a ton of it but this girl is going to have some major medical problems if they don't supplement with other foods.  You can see scurvy, rickets and/or iron deficiency anemia in autistic kids because of how restrictive their diet is.


Yep. But as long as they sneak the vitamins in somehow -- maybe she'll eat a some apples? --  she'll pretty much be okay eating just that if she wants.
 
lennavan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written


Where'd you get your MD from?  It's important to know since you're chiming in with an uncommon opinion on a medical topic - managing children with autism.

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: My sister-in-law has a son that does this exact ridiculousness


Is he autistic?  Because if he's not, then you're a dumb f*ck.

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: When we watch him and his little brother, he doesn't pull ANY of that crap because he knows it won't work with us.


When a kid falls, often they'll cry way out of proportion to the injury.  Most kids you can tell them to suck it up and they will.  But if a kid broke his f*cking leg, it doesn't work.  Similarly, telling an autistic kid to suck it up won't work.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Autistic here, plenty hard. Go fark yourself.


Uh...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


Fark user imageView Full Size


/also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh Oh SpaghettiOs 1970s Commercial
Youtube gInKs7K4jZM
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Autistic here, plenty hard. Go fark yourself.


did i hurt your feels? too bad there isn't an internet commission or something you can go complain to so that your autistic arse doesn't have to be exposed to the scary internet comments
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SpaghettiOs used to be my very occasional guilty pleasure, cold right out of the can. It was magical.

Then something happened. They changed to recipe maybe? Removed the magic high-fructose corn syrup probably, because they taste like bland spoonfuls of paste with a vague tomato flavor.

/or maybe because I'm 58 friggin' years old. I dunno.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lennavan: The canned pasta is the only food her autistic daughter will eat lately

I mean that's cute and all a bunch of people got her a ton of it but this girl is going to have some major medical problems if they don't supplement with other foods.  You can see scurvy, rickets and/or iron deficiency anemia in autistic kids because of how restrictive their diet is.


Reminds me of

QI | Why Not Eat Nothing But Rabbit?
Youtube joashcRwlp0
 
Guairdean
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My wife jokes that when we were dating, the only thing in my freezer was frozen fried shrimp and corny dogs, and the only thing in my pantry was Spaghetti-O's. That's not true, there were also frozen pizza's in the freezer if I had a little extra cash.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: halifaxdatageek: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Autistic here, plenty hard. Go fark yourself.

Uh...


What can I say, ASD means I express myself oddly sometimes in retrospect :P
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: SpaghettiOs used to be my very occasional guilty pleasure, cold right out of the can. It was magical.

Then something happened. They changed to recipe maybe? Removed the magic high-fructose corn syrup probably, because they taste like bland spoonfuls of paste with a vague tomato flavor.

/or maybe because I'm 58 friggin' years old. I dunno.


Used to like them when I was young, they're gross now.
They give me ass burgers.
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lennavan: Where'd you get your MD from?  It's important to know since you're chiming in with an uncommon opinion on a medical topic - managing children with autism.


My MD? I didn't claim to be a doctor, and who says this is an uncommon opinion? Everyone in this thread? Nice attempt to muddy the conversation though..

lennavan: Is he autistic?  Because if he's not, then you're a dumb f*ck.


Yes. He was diagnosed autistic, at the prodding of his parents. I witnessed it. So again, good job completely missing the point.

lennavan: When a kid falls, often they'll cry way out of proportion to the injury.  Most kids you can tell them to suck it up and they will.  But if a kid broke his f*cking leg, it doesn't work.  Similarly, telling an autistic kid to suck it up won't work.

That is a terrible analogy. If a child is physically hurt you help them. If they are grievously injured you take them to the hospital. If they don't want to eat their dinner because MUH AUTISMS then they go hungry until they do decide to eat their food.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: WTP 2: joaquin closet: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

kinda wish you were non-verbal...

uhhh....writing would be "non-verbal"....

when I was little, I knew what words were before I learned the alphabet.

ooooooo. :)


Similar. I could read cereal boxes when I was three. Didn't really speak properly until was five, but was already reading my older sibs' books.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up


Apparently, UST is also mostly non-verbal.
 
lennavan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: My MD? I didn't claim to be a doctor, and who says this is an uncommon opinion? Everyone in this thread? Nice attempt to muddy the conversation though..


I'm a doctor.  Your opinion is uncommon and stupid.  There, not muddy anymore.

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: That is a terrible analogy. If a child is physically hurt you help them. If they are grievously injured you take them to the hospital. If they don't want to eat their dinner because MUH AUTISMS then they go hungry until they do decide to eat their food.


You could cause a lot of f*cking harm with that dumb, myopic mentality.

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Yes. He was diagnosed autistic, at the prodding of his parents. I witnessed it. So again, good job completely missing the point.


This is where you recall what the "S" in ASD stands for and means and recognize why your stupid anecdote may not apply to all autistic kids.  Whereby "recall" I mean quick google it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: darkhorse23: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Show us where on the doll where mommy & daddy hurt you.

No one hurt me, especially not my parents. They simply didn't let me pull this kind of shiat.

My sister-in-law has a son that does this exact ridiculousness. No one in his family disciplines him. When we watch him and his little brother, he doesn't pull ANY of that crap because he knows it won't work with us. He's actually a respectful and well-behaved 10-year-old when he is with us. The moment his parents arrive? Right back to the same routine.

Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written because your virtue doesn't allow you to question the groupthink.


You're related to shiatty parents so that means nobody should make allowances for kids with disabilities and to do so is to fall for some kind of brainwashing?   Or is your point that there's no such thing as Autism?  I mean, either way, do you even hear yourself?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: halifaxdatageek: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Autistic here, plenty hard. Go fark yourself.

did i hurt your feels? too bad there isn't an internet commission or something you can go complain to so that your autistic arse doesn't have to be exposed to the scary internet comments


What the fark is wrong with you?
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lennavan: I'm a doctor.  Your opinion is uncommon and stupid.  There, not muddy anymore.


I suppose I will just have to take your word for it, and take your shiat 'appeal to authority' at face value

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: That is a terrible analogy. If a child is physically hurt you help them. If they are grievously injured you take them to the hospital. If they don't want to eat their dinner because MUH AUTISMS then they go hungry until they do decide to eat their food.

lennavan: You could cause a lot of f*cking harm with that dumb, myopic mentality.

Oh, was that in your medical texts too? Or are you just bloviating now? I suppose the fact that my nephew in law absolutely LOVES coming over to our place and demands us whenever him and his brother need a sitter is because we're doing a lot of frakking harm.

I also noticed how you didn't address the points I made, just said that I _could_ be doing harm. You _could_ be doing harm too, by overdiagnosing this. Turnabout is fair play, no?

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Yes. He was diagnosed autistic, at the prodding of his parents. I witnessed it. So again, good job completely missing the point.

lennavan: This is where you recall what the "S" in ASD stands for and means and recognize why your stupid anecdote may not apply to all autistic kids.  Whereby "recall" I mean quick google it.

Yes yes, the spectrum. You perhaps overlooked the section where I wrote about the original snot-nosed child's behavior specifically, instead of lumping all people diagnosed with autism into this discussion like you're implying...?

As a doctor, do you do the same to your patients? Lump them all in to one group and dismiss anything that doesn't fit your narrative?
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: darkhorse23: Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Horse shiat. *AUTISM* when I was a youngin and we didn't eat what was for dinner because we *didn't like it* we went hungry. Harden the frak up

Show us where on the doll where mommy & daddy hurt you.

No one hurt me, especially not my parents. They simply didn't let me pull this kind of shiat.

My sister-in-law has a son that does this exact ridiculousness. No one in his family disciplines him. When we watch him and his little brother, he doesn't pull ANY of that crap because he knows it won't work with us. He's actually a respectful and well-behaved 10-year-old when he is with us. The moment his parents arrive? Right back to the same routine.

Now go ahead and dismiss what I have written because your virtue doesn't allow you to question the groupthink.

You're related to shiatty parents so that means nobody should make allowances for kids with disabilities and to do so is to fall for some kind of brainwashing?   Or is your point that there's no such thing as Autism?  I mean, either way, do you even hear yourself?


Jesus christ dude, do YOU hear YOURself? There is nothing in your post that I said, all you're doing is having an emotional reaction and taking your feelings to absurd levels in an attempt to argue. Get a grip.
 
