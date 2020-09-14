 Skip to content
 
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Small businesses in Cleveland sinking or struggling to stay afloat in the pandemic. TransDigm, a defense contractor found to have gouged the government on 46 of 47 products, has trucks full of US Treasury cash unloading at the company docks   (cleveland.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These fuggers need to be eaten alive.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 640x360]


I was thinking about this, then I opened this thread, and it's right there in visual form.

I regret that I have but one smile to give for this comment.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"But the Democrats are all socialism and we're gonna end up like Venezuela if Biden wins!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the plus side, look at all the shiny new things the military has to play with!
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Still more stable than the Cleveland Browns.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beware the military-industrial complex.
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ohio...
Isn't that the state where all the voting machines are made...

Saaayyy... wait a minute...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This has been going on for decades (Eisenhower coined the term "Military Industrial Complex") and nobody in Washington wants to stop it.  Evidently once you're elected you're the recipient of all sorts of attention and gifts, so why cut off your gravy train?  That's why all the new military airplanes and other big projects have manufacturing facilities in so many states.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice doxxing. Howley's  mansion and the company HQ on the 30th floor sound like targets for Antifa/BLM/etc. but it's too tough for them. So they'll have to continue burning small businesses and houses in minority neighborhoods.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That could be costly: With the fees that Bradford was paying Kabbage for her 6-month loan, the annual interest comes out to nearly 40%.

WTF? Didn't know there was a business loan equivalent of payday lenders designed to use fees to gouge the fark out of people.
 
