(Newsweek)   Put on a mask or so help me I will turn this plane around   (newsweek.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think children should be allowed to fly unaccompanied anyway.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine the verbal abuse the other passengers heaped on the selfish tool.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Earguy: I can only imagine the verbal abuse the other passengers heaped on the selfish tool.


I'll say it again:

Some amount of mob violence should be tolerated when a dipsh*t passenger does something delay the flight.

/Okay, that was an exaggeration.
//But assholes have been delaying flights long before COVID
 
Drew P Balls [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they run out of Pringles?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


No Mask!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Drew P Balls: Did they run out of Pringles?


Lulz...I see what you did there.

Oh crap!

That reminds me...I need to make sure I bring my favorite mask with me when I fly out on Saturday.

/First flight since January 1st.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like it was a Karen.

I'm sure some manager at Delta got an earful.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is literally the only context in which I would believe an "and then the whole plane clapped" anecdote.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a jerk. Waits until they're in the air because "What are they gonna do, turn the plane around?" Well guess what, jerk. He should pay for the fuel.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Health Theater.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: What a jerk. Waits until they're in the air because "What are they gonna do, turn the plane around?" Well guess what, jerk. He should pay for the fuel.


Other passengers be able should get a-holes contact info so they can seek financial recompense if extra costs incurred due to her selfish acts: missed connections, reservations, etc....
 
China White Tea
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Earguy: I can only imagine the verbal abuse the other passengers heaped on the selfish tool.


Airplane-style slapping: What a lot of people online could do with ;)
Youtube hLxQQW-rtDY

But with everyone else wearing masks.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.


The person involved received a lifetime ban from Delta.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a QAmom.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After scrubbing through the Twitter video a few times, isn't that woman wearing a mask as she leaves the plane?
 
muckin refarkable
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should have just stopped at the next airport and kicked her off.
Let her figure out how to get home from Kansas
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.

The person involved received a lifetime ban from Delta.


I don't think we should be rewarding bad behavior.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.

The person involved received a lifetime ban from Delta.\


He does. It's the same on American also.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: meanmutton: China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.

The person involved received a lifetime ban from Delta.

I don't think we should be rewarding bad behavior.


<rimshot>
 
Cleffer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.



Airlines are handing out lifetime bans. Delta and American both are, but I cannot speak for others.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cleffer: China White Tea: Airlines should start doling out lifetime bans for this shiat.

Other airlines should honor each other's bans.


Airlines are handing out lifetime bans. Delta and American both are, but I cannot speak for others.


I know United is. I believe Southwest as well but I'm not certain.
 
dready zim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In August, a mother and her six children were removed from a JetBlue flight after the mother's two-year-old daughter did not want to wear a face covering. The airline said in a statement that anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask to be able to travel on its plane.

Over two, or two and over?

If it's over two, then three-year-olds and over have to wear a mask

if it's two and over then two-year-olds and over.

Be clear ffs.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just add these aholes to the no fly list.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just walked inside my house from a weekend trip. Chick next to me on my flight out Friday kept pushing hers up above her mouth like she was literally about to suffocate.
I thought about raising the issue with the FA, but had no desire to delay my trip. So, I just called her all the names in my head and faced away from her as best I could.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Airlines are handing out lifetime bans. Delta and American both are, but I cannot speak for others.


They still need to honor each other's.

Don't ban these dipshiats from Delta.  Ban them from air travel.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: After scrubbing through the Twitter video a few times, isn't that woman wearing a mask as she leaves the plane?


Yes. I'm sure she did it as she was leaving to try and make some sort of point that she was being thrown off the flight unfairly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildbill0712: Just walked inside my house from a weekend trip. Chick next to me on my flight out Friday kept pushing hers up above her mouth like she was literally about to suffocate.


That's when you need to pull your mask down and cough a bit. Just loud enough that she can hear you.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why are they protecting the name of this proud, Trump-fellating patriot? Give us ALL a chance to express our views to them.
 
realmolo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What do these people think is going to happen? On a flight, the pilot is GOD. You're not going to win the argument.

I agree that these people should be banned for life. If you won't follow the rules of flying, you don't get to fly.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What kind of mentalcase is so dug in on the antimask thing that they'd actually go back to the gate and walk off the plane?

I'm a Red Sox fan. Always have been and always will be. If a flight attendant said "if you don't put on this Yankees cap, we're going back to the gate and you're being removed from the plane," I'd just wear the stupid hat. Is it bullshiat? Sure it's bullshiat. So is the whole turn off your electronic devices nonsense. But it's a hell of a long drive from Detroit to LA.
 
gobnu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Recently flew Phoenix to NY and the lady across the aisle kept pulling her mask down around her neck, had the FA tell her at least 10 times to keep her mask on. As soon as he walked away she pulled the masked down. Gave her extended double birds and some choice words. She then complained to the FA that I was harassing her. FA said if you keep your mask on then you won't have any more problems.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

China White Tea: Cleffer: Airlines are handing out lifetime bans. Delta and American both are, but I cannot speak for others.

They still need to honor each other's.

Don't ban these dipshiats from Delta.  Ban them from air travel.


While I don't DISAGREE with you, because a rule is a rule and your ass needs to follow it like everyone else, this mask thing on an airplane is "Health Theater" the minute you allow people to take it off to eat. You may as well not even have it on at that point. If they actually mean to protect people, there would be no "mask off" moments on ANY flight at ANY time.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shame on Delta.

If I'm elected president, they will be required to publicly identify this douchenozzle.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reportedly, one of the passengers on the flight included the mother of Alexis Wiley, the chief of staff for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
And there's sixteen thousand eight hundred 'n' twenty one mothers from Nashville who weren't.
 
