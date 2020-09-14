 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Having officially become one, Sally's preparing to join her hurricane brethren in New Orleans   (reuters.com) divider line
goodncold
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New Orleans is sinking man....
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Siblings.
 
Flincher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nature sure is going full asshole this year.
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or hurricane sistren.
 
Tman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whoooooa-oh-oh-oh-oh, Sally, whew, that storm.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
lemurs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's one long, tall, Sally.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: [Fark user image 640x480]


That's not going to work so well without the Coca-Cola factory.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
With Jesus and Trump on their side im sure itll be fine.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THALLY, THTOP
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has the storm-naming scheme ever wrapped around, i.e. made a second pass through the alphabet?
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tammileetips.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flincher: Nature sure is going full asshole this year.


I certainly don't blame her.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Has the storm-naming scheme ever wrapped around, i.e. made a second pass through the alphabet?


They start using the Greek alphabet when they run out of names for the season. 2005 was the only time it's happened so far... at least until next week or so.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Remember 2016 when everyone was upset that all their favorite celebrities were dying?

That was cute.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
soMe PpL hAvE nOwhErE tO gO!
 
LessO2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh sorry, forgot my phone.
 
