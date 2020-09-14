 Skip to content
(Rapid City Journal)   South Dakota's attorney general reports hitting deer Saturday night. Police find human body along side of road the next morning. Coincidence?   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What he over/under on the number of drinks he had at the GOP fundraiser he was driving back from?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What he over/under on the number of drinks he had at the GOP fundraiser he was driving back from?


Yeah, this doesn't look good

Even if you thought it was a deer, you stop check for damage to your car and see if the "deer" is off the roadway

Any bets on the fact that his car is already in the shop being repaired?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big family, them Paternos
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What he over/under on the number of drinks he had at the GOP fundraiser he was driving back from?


Enough drinks that he knew he needed a CYA cover story, and few enough that he was still able to come up with one.

. . . sooooo, 4.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: OdradekRex: What he over/under on the number of drinks he had at the GOP fundraiser he was driving back from?

Yeah, this doesn't look good

Even if you thought it was a deer, you stop check for damage to your car and see if the "deer" is off the roadway

Any bets on the fact that his car is already in the shop being repaired?


"Get your car fixed, Walt."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What he over/under on the number of drinks he had at the GOP fundraiser he was driving back from?


The deer was replaced with a Christian Patriot follower of Trump killed by Soros' minions with reverse osmosis to discredit the AG.  Anyone who studies the PeeDrops could tell you this.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the very first thing that I thought of:

Tom Lehrer: The Hunting Song (concert live) (1960)
Youtube A92_XFvez9U
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those in cities, if you hit a dear you will definitely know I'd you ever hit a deer.  Good chance your car wont survive either
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weredeer.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there's no real chance you could make that mistake, confusing a human for a deer, unless a) you're blind drunk or b) leaving a Eyes Wide Shut style orgy and someone hasn't taken off their disguise yet.  Since it's a Republican, there's also the c) both of those option.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh spagettios
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The initial reports on this were kind of flat. I was wondering what the other shoe would sound like.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shapeshifter!!!!!!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size



How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Weredeer.


Not there deer....
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father once actually hit a deer, and has the photos to prove it. Caved in half his damned car, took three weeks to fix.

Trust me when I say you know the difference between hitting a deer and a human, unless you hit farking Yokozuna.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just watched the first episode of Fargo S2 so the parallel is kind of freaky.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Kristi Noem said at a Sunday afternoon press conference in Sioux Falls that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal crash

Uhhhh yeah that wasn't a "crash", that was a hit and run.
Plus he was leaving a bar and probably drunk out of his mind.
Not only does he need to resign, he needs to be locked up for vehicular manslaughter.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a lawyer. He knows to go home, sober up, report it the following day.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


He looks like if you were creating the DNA-spliced bastard child of Ted Cruz and Jon Gruden but you opened the oven door too soon.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a unicorn?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, It's good that he hit that deer - otherwise we'd never have discovered that man's body!"
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


You clearly Photoshopped a douchey teenager's face onto that head.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: For those in cities, if you hit a dear you will definitely know I'd you ever hit a deer.  Good chance your car wont survive either


Hell, my uncle had one of those big ol' "My dick is an innie" pickemup trucks.  Deer shot in front of him and got clipped on the passenger headlight.  The deer's body flung around the side of the truck, and my grandmother who had been sitting in the passenger seat was suddenly a foot closer to my uncle.  We were in my Dad's beater truck behind them, so we got to see the aftermath immediately.  It looked like someone had took a wrecking ball to that truck.  It still ran amazingly, so my uncle slow-drove it home with us behind, but he had to get a new truck after that.

The deer farking got up and ran away into the woods.  I mean, it probably died not too long after, but the sumbiatch walked away from that shiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a were-deer.

Used to happen to me all he time when I was drinking.  Some poor, old schlub gets bitten by a were-deer and turns in to one.  Runs out on the road and gets hit by some innocent and incredibly handsome consumer of alcohol hits him and sends the were-deer in to the ditch to die from injuries obtai ned when the struck the hard ground, not when they were ever so lightly tapped by an auto.  The curse leaves the dying body and he returns to his human form actually grateful for the nearing death that releases him from his cursedness.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


I'm not sure, but I suspect the answer involves the phrase "don't you know who my father is?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


Well there's not that many people in the state. They probably drew straws.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never hit a deer but I don't think it would occur to me to call the cops/reeve to report it.  AAA and my insurance company, sure.  But what are the cops going to do about it?  Give the deer a ticket?  Inform its next of kin?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


Big hands.  Just look at the size of those hands.  There are people in positions of influence in the GOP who appreciate a man with hands like that, and all it entails.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of a tradition with South Dakota politicians.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


It's South Dakota. Literally only 67 people passed the state bar exam there last year. The candidate pool is... limited, to say the least.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


that face is like a singularity for fists...jesus.
that face. it makes me want to do things to it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Maybe it was a unicorn?

[i.pinimg.com image 183x275]


Wendigo.

Or a wendigo cosplayer...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I've never hit a deer but I don't think it would occur to me to call the cops/reeve to report it.  AAA and my insurance company, sure.  But what are the cops going to do about it?  Give the deer a ticket?  Inform its next of kin?


Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I've never hit a deer but I don't think it would occur to me to call the cops/reeve to report it.  AAA and my insurance company, sure.  But what are the cops going to do about it?  Give the deer a ticket?  Inform its next of kin?


The least worst possible outcome is the cops ticket you for something like reckless driving or some other BS.

Perhaps the only reason to call law enforcement is if the deer is injured, immobile on the scene, and needs to be euthanized. Depending on where you are at (city vs. country), you don't need police to do that and can put a deer down with your own firearm. In a city you could get cited for discharging a firearm within city limits, so that's something to do only in unincorporated areas.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I've never hit a deer but I don't think it would occur to me to call the cops/reeve to report it.  AAA and my insurance company, sure.  But what are the cops going to do about it?  Give the deer a ticket?  Inform its next of kin?


Been in the car for 3 deer strikes. Never driving but reported all three. Mostly so the modot cleanup crew could pick it up quickly.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.


Nah, call AAA or your own roadside assistance to get a tow truck set up. Or use your phone to find one if you don't have any roadside assistance plans.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


He ran and was elected?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


He's got three awards on his suit.  The "I luv Merica" award, the "I used Toilet Paper" Award and the coveted "Twelve Pack in a Twelve Mile Drive" Award.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've hit several deer either as driver or passenger. So has everyone else in South Dakota.  No one is going to believe that he couldn't tell the difference.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 750x647]


How the fark does a chubby frat boy have the highest legal position in the state?


You answered your own question.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better coverup job than Ted Kennedy.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: phalamir: Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.

Nah, call AAA or your own roadside assistance to get a tow truck set up. Or use your phone to find one if you don't have any roadside assistance plans.


My Mama's cousin was the Sheriff.  David would have roasted my ass at the next family get-together if he found out I did that.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: He's a lawyer. He knows to go home, sober up, report it the following day.


100% correct. Also 100% chance of him getting away with it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hit a deer full on, it will fark your car up pretty bad, yes. Dad and I were driving and hit one, just a glancing blow off the hip.  There was a sizable dent complete with rubbed off hair, but the deer ran off like nothing had happened.

But generally speaking, if you hit anything racoon sized or larger, you know it and you'll be doing some bodywork.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: phalamir: Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.

Nah, call AAA or your own roadside assistance to get a tow truck set up. Or use your phone to find one if you don't have any roadside assistance plans.


In the part of country I came up in, the logical reply to "He hit a deer last night..." is "Is he dead?"

I know of at least three people who died from being in a vehicle that struck deer at highway speeds.

/them deer are fast!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: jtown: I've never hit a deer but I don't think it would occur to me to call the cops/reeve to report it.  AAA and my insurance company, sure.  But what are the cops going to do about it?  Give the deer a ticket?  Inform its next of kin?

Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.


I've hit six deer in 30-odd years of driving. (Yay, pre-dawn suburban commuting through neighborhoods full of recent arrivals from NYC who freak out about hunters.)

Depending on the size of the deer and the angle you might not feel much of anything. I barely brushed one a few months ago, not even any body damage, but when I stopped to double check the deer was indeed deceased. Farked if I know how that happened.

I've hit others and had $5000 in damage, so ymmv.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: For those in cities, if you hit a dear you will definitely know I'd you ever hit a deer.  Good chance your car wont survive either


Unless you drive a Jeep, apparently.

We hit a deer in my wife's wrangler a couple years ago, and it just splattered like a bug. It was dark out, and the only way we knew what we hit a deer was because there was deer fur in the little cracks left in the bumper, and a big hunk of brain stuck in the grill.
Also the overpowering and unmistakable smell of venison.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: mrmopar5287: phalamir: Generally, after you hit a deer, you aren't moving the vehicle any more.  Despite what they look like, hitting one is like smacking into a concrete bollard.  You are calling the cops to report you are an obstruction on the road.

Nah, call AAA or your own roadside assistance to get a tow truck set up. Or use your phone to find one if you don't have any roadside assistance plans.

My Mama's cousin was the Sheriff.  David would have roasted my ass at the next family get-together if he found out I did that.


I'm gonna figure out how much of that was euphemism and get right back to you
 
