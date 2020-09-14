 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "Spray mops" description upsets woman, film at 11   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Awkward, Gender, Woman, Color, Discrimination, Marketing, Want, Hell, different colours  
•       •       •

1395 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 9:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Male model has a fleshlight?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah those're the women's spray mops.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awhile back I was at a crafts show.  One display was selling musical instruments for girls, specifically recorders.  I hang out with musicians and most of the recorder-payers I know are men.

Seemed pretty dumb to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done some research and after looking up "women's spray" I can see why you'd need a farking mop.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Male model has a fleshlight?


ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article: Woman makes halfway funny comment in response to a dumbly phrased advertisement.

Headline: Women everywhere seething with RAGE in regards to sexist mop.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Folks reading online at home]:

"The Mirror has since reached out to Groupon for a comment."

"Holy Hell, are we still in business?"
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you could use one of these to clean-up a firebombed beauty store?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait til she hears about jizz mops.  I'm not familiar with industry standards but I doubt they care one way or another if the jizz mop operator is male or female.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddest thing, mops and brooms don't fit my hand.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I even get it.


I see two Men's Spray Mops
two Women's Spray Mops
and one more honoring the memory of Prince.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Oddest thing, mops and brooms don't fit my hand.


Get your Depends in the right size, problem solved
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could be wrong but it looks like it was advertising the purple mop for women.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is a warning label for tall people not to use it...
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why Mrs Englaja puts a towel down before spraying. Saves the mopping up.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men's version has a two-stroke gas powered motor for spraying.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The men's version comes in camo and is branded as a Craftsman Power surface degreaser. Testosterone sold separately.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Article: Woman makes halfway funny comment in response to a dumbly phrased advertisement.

Headline: Women everywhere seething with RAGE in regards to sexist mop.


From a tabloid, no less.

I used to wonder what kind of loon would get excited over anything a tabloid published until I saw how many times Fark links to them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: The men's version comes in camo and is branded as a Craftsman Power surface degreaser. Testosterone sold separately.


Craftsman used to make some kickass tools.  Don't be poopin on Craftsman.

/Off to see how well I aligned my ancient Craftsman table saw
//1/100th of a mm off from front to back of the blade oughta be good enough
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hey! Guess what?! Boys have penises...and girls have buuutts that (finger gesture waving under legs) go allll the waaay arounnnd!"

- Jack, my nephew, age 5, Thanksgiving 2017.
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Oddest thing, mops and brooms don't fit my hand.


May I ask what this means? Do you lack thumbs, or hands, for that matter? How does a slim rod not fit in a human hand?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Awhile back I was at a crafts show.  One display was selling musical instruments for girls, specifically recorders.  I hang out with musicians and most of the recorder-payers I know are men.

Seemed pretty dumb to me.


rollerblading while playing is just such a tragic combination that it's tough to point to any masters.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shryke: SBinRR: Oddest thing, mops and brooms don't fit my hand.

May I ask what this means? Do you lack thumbs, or hands, for that matter? How does a slim rod not fit in a human hand?


It's an old joke about avoiding work.  "Sorry I can't sweep the floor for you.  Broom handle doesn't fit my hands."
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: The men's version comes in camo and is branded as a Craftsman Power surface degreaser. Testosterone sold separately.


That's okay, I'll hold out for the Snap-On version that sells for 6-7x as much and is available online or from a guy on a truck who says he's supposed to be super helpful, but ends up taking a pass every time there's a warranty issue. But the tool itself is damned good and ergonomically nice in a way that's difficult to define, so there's that.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Awhile back I was at a crafts show.  One display was selling musical instruments for girls, specifically recorders.  I hang out with musicians and most of the recorder-payers I know are men.

Seemed pretty dumb to me.


memeguy.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Skimming the article, I like the woman's cmt: I want to buy a unisex one, so my husband can do some of the cleaning.

But advertisers are all idiots. They don't get it, and don't *know* that they don't get it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
a liquid that defies gravity ??? or too lazy to tilt the bottle and take a shot ?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
oops i forgot the image...
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It has pads. It has to be for women.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've done some research and after looking up "women's spray" I can see why you'd need a farking mop.


I've done some research too and can confirm that if this is a problem you have, I'll be happy to come over and handle that situation as it occurs.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Just wait til she hears about jizz mops.  I'm not familiar with industry standards but I doubt they care one way or another if the jizz mop operator is male or female.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A well-read guy said it streaks if it isn't cleaned right away.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.