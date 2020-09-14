 Skip to content
(The Local)   Waiting for the results of your COVID-19 test? Great time for a pub crawl, right?   (thelocal.de) divider line
13
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Forgot to add "visit relatives at the retirement community."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have taught history lessons instead.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.


Define 'essential'. Ok. Now throw away that definition and start again remembering that people have to eat. Now throw away that definition and remember that people need electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage pickup, and other utilities to stay alive. Rinse. Repeat...
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this person the dumbass?  Everyone at that bar is just as stupid as them.

AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.


Yes, having centralized beuracracies decide what is or is not necessary for the economy has always worked so well in the past.  I hear Venezuela is wonderful this time of year.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.

Define 'essential'. Ok. Now throw away that definition and start again remembering that people have to eat...


If these are Americans we are talking about then they could do with a whole lot less of that one.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be charged with criminal negligence but he wont.

The ONE TIME the goddamn private prisons could be useful to force the plague rats to stop their crap... and of course they dont do what they should.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a pub crawl is about as dumb as the participant
 
xcheopis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: He should be charged with criminal negligence but he wont.

The ONE TIME the goddamn private prisons could be useful to force the plague rats to stop their crap... and of course they dont do what they should.


He who?
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean the getting drunk part makes sense..........the rest not so much.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.


Execute them with a nuke, I presume?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.

Define 'essential'. Ok. Now throw away that definition and start again remembering that people have to eat. Now throw away that definition and remember that people need electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage pickup, and other utilities to stay alive. Rinse. Repeat...


The goverment defined essential.
Hair dressers: not essential.
Farmers: essential.
Tik Tok influencers:  Not essential.
Internet providers:  Essential.
Gender Reveal Party planners:  Not essential.

The goal is to eliminate the virus.  Not to have every human being live forever.  Therefore, if a non essential person dies of starvation, it is not of consequence.  Just ask your local Health department director.  Ask them "Would you remove the lockdown orders, if it increased the corona deaths by 5 people, but decreased suicides by 10 people?".  Since they will be judged by corona deaths, they will choose to not take down lockdown orders.  Therefore, since the government is the ultimate authority, that corona deaths are what matter.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ManifestDestiny: AmbassadorBooze: Every person who is : non essential, waiting for a covid test, or is an antimasker, Should be welded into their homes.  If they protest or escape, have the military execute them.  problem solved.

Execute them with a nuke, I presume?


If an entire region revolted or protested their non essential classification, yes.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

