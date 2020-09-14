 Skip to content
(EurekAlert)   "A new study shows that DUI arrests in California increase as distance to the southern border decrease, and that this may be due to greater availability of alcohol in the border area. Borracho Ricardo Romero reportando"   (eurekalert.org) divider line
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or, hear me out, there are more people to witness your drunk-ass trying to weave through traffic on a freeway than there are along the NorCal forest roads.

/ [population map XKCD.png]
// Excludes the Bay Area
/// or could also be that DUI rates would be the same if it weren't for differences in policing.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they get drunk in Mexico and cross the border into the us, it was different in the old days.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More military bases?
*reads article*
Huh, nope. Maybe the relative poverty and youth? I bet they have more payday loan shops too.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Ric Romero......

a higher percent of bar/pub outlets;

An area that supports more bars has more drinkers?

a higher percent of population 18-29, 30-39, and 40-49 years of age;

Younger people go out more and engage in risky behavior more?

a higher percent of population with annual income of $100,000 or more;

People who live in privilege often think the rules don't apply?

a higher percent of population 150% below the federal poverty line

People in crushing poverty sometimes have underlying mental health and addiction issues? 

a higher level of law enforcement activities.

When more cops are around to see things cops see more things?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the study: DUI arrests were higher in:

a higher percent of population with annual income of $100,000 or more;

a higher percent of population 150% below the federal poverty line; and

a higher level of law enforcement activities

So, more cops mean more DUI arrests. Fascinating
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dp3: ...or, hear me out, there are more people to witness your drunk-ass trying to weave through traffic on a freeway than there are along the NorCal forest roads.

/ [population map XKCD.png]
// Excludes the Bay Area
/// or could also be that DUI rates would be the same if it weren't for differences in policing.


Having grown up in small town WI I my experience is it would likely be higher in the sticks and small towns, for a variety of reasons. Throw in a smattering of dry counties for some real fun.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And everyone tiptoes around the facts.  A culture on the border that treats DUI as no big deal.

https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/loc​a​l/crime/article/South-Texas-judge-want​s-drunk-driving-arrest-to-9096069.php
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nobody11155: And everyone tiptoes around the facts.  A culture on the border that treats DUI as no big deal.

https://www.mysanantonio.com/news/loca​l/crime/article/South-Texas-judge-want​s-drunk-driving-arrest-to-9096069.php


One law for you.
One law for me.

See how fair that is? We each get one law!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in San Diego and I'm getting a...

Forty on my way back from TJ!
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How can you get a DUI when you're stuck in 10 lanes of bumper to bumper traffic?!? It doesn't open up until past Santa Barbara.
 
