(El Pais)   Spanish investigators make mistake in reading American date format. Hilarity does not ensue   (english.elpais.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stupid metric calendar
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
- Buy drinks
- Buy dinner
- Apply condom

They used ketchup in step 3.  Never use ketchup in step 3.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They also think that "armadillo" means to sell weapons to a pickle.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS FTW
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have an employee who writes the date the European way. It has let to confusion but she refuses to use the American method. We had another employee insist that 24 hour time was wrong and refused to use it when all systems required it. She didn't last long.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: - Buy drinks
- Buy dinner
- Apply condom

They used ketchup in step 3.  Never use ketchup in step 3.


Spicy mustard! Maybe a bit of relish (dill, not sweet).
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They didn't expect a kind of Spanish Investigation!
[jarring chord]
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why I prefer to write dates in either 2020-09-14 or 14 Sep 2020 format.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: We have an employee who writes the date the European way. It has let to confusion but she refuses to use the American method. We had another employee insist that 24 hour time was wrong and refused to use it when all systems required it. She didn't last long.


Proper international companies require unambiguous date writing. Everyone should do it this way. My preferred method is (using today as example) Sept. 14, 2020. Actually writing out the month. Now no one is confused, even if you use the European order 14 September 2020.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: This is why I prefer to write dates in either 2020-09-14 or 14 Sep 2020 format.


All the rest of civilized world do that.

As for the 24-hour time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: We have an employee who writes the date the European way. It has let to confusion but she refuses to use the American method. We had another employee insist that 24 hour time was wrong and refused to use it when all systems required it. She didn't last long.


Our (US-based) security team kicked back a bunch of documents related to a (Australia-based) vendor review, saying they were out of date and they needed more recent versions. I had to explain to them that "1/11/2019" in Australia is November 1st, not January 11th.

FrancoFile: YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS FTW

Dork Gently: This is why I prefer to write dates in either 2020-09-14 or 14 Sep 2020 format.


YYYY-MM-DD is standard in our team. We're global, so it makes things clear to everyone involved. And it makes sorting files/folders with date-based names *so* much easier.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Klyukva: [Fark user image 425x243]


Came for this. Thank you.

/One of my favorite movies
 
fark account name
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) can be a-holes.  They care more about publicity and $ than children.

They have like 30 board members which means dysfunction and no CEO oversight.  He has a boatload of six figure exec staff.  https://projects.propublica.o​rg/nonpro​fits/display_990/521328557/09_2019_pre​fixes_48-54%2F521328557_201812_990_201​9091316645269
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS FTW


FridayThursdayWednesday?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, nobody expected a Spanish investigation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd had to do that at the license plate bureau once. The dumbass behind the counter was shouting at a Quebecois guy that "there ain't no month 25" as he was looking at a Canadian title in ddmmyy format.

I did a Karen and asked to talk with his manager. The Canadian was appalled at our system of timekeeping.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I actually think the euro format makes more sense: Go from smallest(day) to largest(year)
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
American exceptionalism constantly finding new ways to ruin people's lives.
 
