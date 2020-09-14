 Skip to content
 
This thing better have the good dark meet innards from the 80s and come with the best sauce....sweet and sour
28
posted to Main » and Food » on 14 Sep 2020 at 2:52 PM



dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really don't want to know what "dark meet innards" are, Subby.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BlackPeopleMeat.com
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot mustard Subby. What's wrong with you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rick & Morty fanbois are going go crazy for this.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And...they're sure it won't look like you're snuggling up to a giant piece of poo, right?

/Not that snuggling up to a big piece of chicken is much classier
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are going to fark that thing you guys
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ehomies.com: where good dark people meet.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with that special smell of McDonald's chicken?
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: BlackPeopleMeat.com


This is a real domain.

It redirects to a bitcoin scam.

The plot of 2020 is blowing my mind.
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next? Pool noodles in the shape of fries?
$90? No thanks.
That would buy a lot of Mcnuggets.

/sheesh
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Hot mustard Subby. What's wrong with you.


Every word of this^

2 hot mustards and 1 BBQ were perfect for a 10-piece.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And inside you will find a loaded handgun, a bottle of sleeping pills and a handle of Jim Beam to prepare you for the sweet embrace of death which will surely be preferable to subjecting yourself to the humiliation of ramming your pudgy body against that abomination in a grotesque parody of the act of love.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it'll look like a big anemic poo?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing would give me nightmares.

pics.me.meView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Does it come with that special smell of McDonald's chicken?


Not at first ...
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not buying it, but I am at least amused by the concept of a giant Chicken McNugget pillow.

More than I can say for a lot of these stunts.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: That thing would give me nightmares.

[pics.me.me image 500x772]
[i.imgflip.com image 850x576]


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a markup for stuff the Chinese sell for 20-30 bucks. Love that it even takes 9-12 weeks, literally the time the slow boat from China takes. I wonder if they're drop shipping them too.
Blanket I got my gf. Whole pizza. I was amazed when she realized you could fold it into a slice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
spideyhasthewierdestboner.jpg
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: I really don't want to know what "dark meet innards" are, Subby.


Dark meet was the only thing worth eating chicken mcnuggets for.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have my couch potato from whatever decade that was.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: People are going to fark that thing you guys


You could say that about anything.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While I do like the sweet and sour sauce, the best sauce is hot mustard. They never know about it at the order window for some reason, but if you ask when you get your food they will grab some for you.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flemardo: That's quite a markup for stuff the Chinese sell for 20-30 bucks. Love that it even takes 9-12 weeks, literally the time the slow boat from China takes. I wonder if they're drop shipping them too.
Blanket I got my gf. Whole pizza. I was amazed when she realized you could fold it into a slice.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


My wife has one of these
thingamagift.comView Full Size

She loves it
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The Rick & Morty fanbois are going go crazy for this.


It's gonna look SO awesome with the szechuan sauce packet pillow case I got from Etsy!!! 🤪
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: HotWingConspiracy: People are going to fark that thing you guys

You could say that about anything.


*If you're brave enough.
 
