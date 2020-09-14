 Skip to content
(Fark)   Memoraphyson Eparrater Jupioutrant,... Translation: Last Post Fourteen and Double Aught Hunnert (1400 for you numererology types). LGT LP1399 witch phailed at Englishing   (fark.com) divider line
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
turples
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LP isn't in TFD this time?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

LP isn't in TFD this time?
LP isn't in TFD this time?


Coulda swore that's where I put it. MEPHAYLE.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

Gratz fluffybunny
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Coulda swore that's where I put it. MEPHAYLE.


Hit report post on your comment and ask a modmin to fix it.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gratz on the phayle.  FYI, it's a greenlight edition.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Gratz fluffybunny
Gratz fluffybunny


tdyak: [Fark user image 500x332]
Gratz on the phayle.  FYI, it's a greenlight edition.


Franks.

I guess we need to be on our best behavior then .
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Gratz fluffybunny
Gratz fluffybunny

tdyak: [Fark user image 500x332]
Gratz on the phayle.  FYI, it's a greenlight edition.

Franks.

I guess we need to be on our best behavior then .


Oh absolutely not, it should be a gloriously silly shiat show. Thats what green LPs do.
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Gratz fluffybunny
Gratz fluffybunny

tdyak: [Fark user image 500x332]
Gratz on the phayle.  FYI, it's a greenlight edition.

Franks.

I guess we need to be on our best behavior then .

Oh absolutely not, it should be a gloriously silly shiat show. Thats what green LPs do.


Sorry, folks.  Looks like it went red.

May as well let your phreak phlag phly.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pretty soon that'll be a 404

/pizza not found


Pretty soon that'll be a 404

/pizza not found
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pretty soon that'll be a 404

/pizza not found

Pretty soon that'll be a 404

/pizza not found


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Cong rats.

Poasting because this one should be big.
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

mikaloyd: Cong rats.

Poasting because this one should be big.


Thanksies.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Gratz fluffybunny
Gratz fluffybunny

tdyak: [Fark user image 500x332]
Gratz on the phayle.  FYI, it's a greenlight edition.

Franks.

I guess we need to be on our best behavior then .

Oh absolutely not, it should be a gloriously silly shiat show. Thats what green LPs do.

Sorry, folks.  Looks like it went red.

May as well let your phreak phlag phly.


Phayle the likes of which youve never seen.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nousiatenigran,fluffybunny. Survic deucered shoopick.
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Nousiatenigran,fluffybunny. Survic deucered shoopick.


Gesticeless.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blurfyblonde [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Congrats to fluffybunny
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Congrats to fluffybunny


Thanksies.
 
blurfyblonde [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blurfyblonde [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gratz fluffernutter.  This headline is without parralel when it comes to phayle.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Welcome back Ugly Cyclist.  You missed The Giant Curfuffle of Two-Ought-Twenty and The Great Rage-Quit of Two-Ought-Twenty.
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Gratz fluffernutter.  This headline is without parralel when it comes to phayle.


Tahnks.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Welcome back Ugly Cyclist.  You missed The Giant Curfuffle of Two-Ought-Twenty and The Great Rage-Quit of Two-Ought-Twenty.


Its just one of those years.
I figure theres no harm mucking about here in lp.  And since cyclet and i never leave the house, it gets boring.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Welcome back Ugly Cyclist.  You missed The Giant Curfuffle of Two-Ought-Twenty and The Great Rage-Quit of Two-Ought-Twenty.

Its just one of those years.
I figure theres no harm mucking about here in lp.  And since cyclet and i never leave the house, it gets boring.


It looks like I might have a running partner again IRL.  First time in a long time.  I'm actually kind of excited about it.  Are there good apps and whatnots for running?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I got to go for a run thursday just as Oregon's smoke wasgetting to us but a marine layer kept it aloft. You can see the clouds dusted with ash, it was much oranger than pics show
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Taken at 2500' above san jose
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

tdyak: Uchiha_Cycliste: JasonOfOrillia: Welcome back Ugly Cyclist.  You missed The Giant Curfuffle of Two-Ought-Twenty and The Great Rage-Quit of Two-Ought-Twenty.

Its just one of those years.
I figure theres no harm mucking about here in lp.  And since cyclet and i never leave the house, it gets boring.

It looks like I might have a running partner again IRL.  First time in a long time.  I'm actually kind of excited about it.  Are there good apps and whatnots for running?


I can only speak to my garmin experiences apwise. But i can go into details of what i run with at naptime. At talk up garmin. I like those guys.
 
postnobills [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Granulations fluffster.

This LP should not be red.  Someone should farkback about it.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

tdyak: Uchiha_Cycliste: JasonOfOrillia: Welcome back Ugly Cyclist.  You missed The Giant Curfuffle of Two-Ought-Twenty and The Great Rage-Quit of Two-Ought-Twenty.

Its just one of those years.
I figure theres no harm mucking about here in lp.  And since cyclet and i never leave the house, it gets boring.

It looks like I might have a running partner again IRL.  First time in a long time.  I'm actually kind of excited about it.  Are there good apps and whatnots for running?


If you are only asking after exercise tracking aps and devices, I've been very happy with my garmin Instinct watch.
I've used garmin cyclometers for almost 20 years, and when my last died I decided on a watch. I need a device that has an altimeter/barometer, as opposed to determining elevation/altitude after the fact with gps data, and Instinct was the cheapest I could find that qualified (I also kept an eye out for sales and got it for 200 instead of 300. It happens enough to me that I get lost or utterly buggered that I need to be able to figure out where I am and altitude helps, it also helps to ration water if things go long.
I've also found the biometric data on energy levels, sleep and stress to be helpful in preparing for activities.

I can speak up other gear that I use but it's all rather specifically tailored for long trail-runs with lost of ascent/descent, shoes, running vests, salt pills, gels, headphones etc if it could be helpful. What kind of running are you planning to do? What sort of information are you interested in?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Contragulations on your epic phayle, bluffyfunny. It was frabjous.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/gratz, The fluffybunny of Caerbannog!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Caernabbong?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Billabong
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
tvguide1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I can speak up other gear that I use but it's all rather specifically tailored for long trail-runs with lost of ascent/descent, shoes, running vests, salt pills, gels, headphones etc if it could be helpful. What kind of running are you planning to do? What sort of information are you interested in?

Right now...the park next to my house.  We'll see if it actually works.  I haven't had a good running jogging partner since college, so it's been a while.


Right now...the park next to my house.  We'll see if it actually works.  I haven't had a good running jogging partner since college, so it's been a while.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gratz funnybluffy. Your headline gave me incomprehension, but I fixored it with gin.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First red LP century phayle fails at failing
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I can speak up other gear that I use but it's all rather specifically tailored for long trail-runs with lost of ascent/descent, shoes, running vests, salt pills, gels, headphones etc if it could be helpful. What kind of running are you planning to do? What sort of information are you interested in?

Right now...the park next to my house.  We'll see if it actually works.  I haven't had a good running jogging partner since college, so it's been a while.

Right now...the park next to my house.  We'll see if it actually works.  I haven't had a good running jogging partner since college, so it's been a while.


Im guessing you dont need much more than shoes and a watch/fitness tracker. I mostly use mine passively to collect data and review it afterwards. Id recommend garmin, since i did so already.  Which watch depends on what you want the watch capable of.

Ive recently, last couple years, discovered zero rise running and walkibg shoes like Altra makes. If your gonna be getting new shoes too, they're worth a look.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The garmin connect ap gives information like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
