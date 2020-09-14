 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WANE Ft. Wayne)   All you need is the power of your imagination, and a little bit of meth   (wane.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Police, LaGrange County, Indiana, Constable, Firearm, Property law, Sheriff, Private property, Mark King of Wolcottville  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 3:45 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun Battle With Imaginary People would make a great name for an album.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
broke a window after throwing a gun at it

"Well, go get it."
The Venture Bros - I have more bullets you know
Youtube q0PuJ-Vx_jY
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He sat alone in his four corner room starin' at candles....
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cleans up good for meth.
 
farker99
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me put a little syntax on the URL
    police high on meth; man takes part in gun battle with imaginary people
Everything is plain.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some people should not have guns.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If only he took up house cleaning. Not only could he get high and hallucinate, but he would have made money and a reputation as the fastest cleaner in the west!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
King went to a neighbor's house where he went inside a garage and broke a window after throwing a gun at it.

Man, I hate when guys do this.  YOU CAN ALWAYS GET MORE BULLETS.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He probably read about AntiFa on Facebook.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As soon as I read that this took place in La Grange I asked myself "how? how? how? how?"

/might be mistaken
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.