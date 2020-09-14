 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scientists already investigating if 2020's October surprise will be aliens   (bbc.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought ICE investigated that.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Venus has life, that probably means we can't actually fark over this planet enough to eradicate all life on it.

Sadly, some will take that as a challenge.
 
Esroc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: If Venus has life, that probably means we can't actually fark over this planet enough to eradicate all life on it.

Sadly, some will take that as a challenge.


We've known that for awhile. There have been extinction events that have occurred in the past that were far more devastating than anything we can pull off, even with our nukes. Life bounces back. As the saying goes, we're going to destroy our environment, not the environment.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good short story by Arthur C. Clarke - 'Before Eden'.   Very quick read.

Before Eden
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fools! There isn't life on Venus! Venus itself is alive! And if they keep poking at it it's going to wake up, it's going to wake up hungry, and it will gobble up every other planet in the solar system!

Pac-Man was a warning, not a game!
Fark user imageView Full Size

My cat assures me this is true and he is very intelligent for a cat.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because if we are in contact with aliens, we want a STABUL JEANUS to negotiate with them
 
crumblecat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should b looking 53 miles to the west
 
OldJames
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet October's surprise for me will be an eagle
 
