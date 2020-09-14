 Skip to content
 
(The New Yorker)   No one expects an Artistic Inquisition   (newyorker.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The few full-time artists that I know have working spouses or trust funds, with the exception of a couple of local musicians I know who "made it big." Even those make next to nothing on recordings; they live on touring and licensing. I know actual "rock stars" nearby who live in very humble homes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our chief weapon is canvas.  And oil.  Our two weapons are canvas, oil and watercolours.  Among our diverse weaponry is canvass, oil, watercolours and a fine nekkid female form thusly posed.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Our chief weapon is canvas.  And oil.  Our two weapons are canvas, oil and watercolours.  Among our diverse weaponry is canvass, oil, watercolours and a fine nekkid female form thusly posed.


Sit the nekkid female form in... the comfy chair!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay the artist's price for stuff you like, hope it sticks around. I'm not sure of any other sustainable method.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the very premise of this article is flawed. It is just make believing that the script/story writer/painter/illustrator/actor, you know the one actually being creative, was the one that has always been taking home the "lion's share" all this time, when that is not true.

The few well know creatives that do pay all their own bills on their creativity are fewer and farther between, than those that all life long have to find supplemental income sources to fun their creativity that does not self fund let alone pay the bills.


Maybe the answer is, if we just paid the creatives better in the first place, we'd have more quality creativity and less board room and marketing approved product that meets demographic pandering metrics.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So here is you opportunity to determine if you went to a liberal or conservative college. Just ask yourself if your humanities courses painted a rosy picture of the National Endowment for the Arts or blasted it for funding controversial works like Piss Christ?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PvtStash: the very premise of this article is flawed. It is just make believing that the script/story writer/painter/illustrator/actor, you know the one actually being creative, was the one that has always been taking home the "lion's share" all this time, when that is not true.

The few well know creatives that do pay all their own bills on their creativity are fewer and farther between, than those that all life long have to find supplemental income sources to fun their creativity that does not self fund let alone pay the bills.


Maybe the answer is, if we just paid the creatives better in the first place, we'd have more quality creativity and less board room and marketing approved product that meets demographic pandering metrics.



You just described self-publishing on Amazon Kindle - you know, a wretched hive of scum and villainy.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In completely coincidental and wholly unrelated news, I have t-shirts for sale.
 
cirby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know quite a few artists who are bringing in a good income through sites like Patreon.

The majority of them make "adult" art, often on a commission basis, but some of them have a regular clientele who give them a dollar or two per month for regular updates. One guy I know makes 3D models of game characters, and brings in well over $100,000 a year.

Even something like webcomics can bring in a good amount of money. I support one who makes over four thousand bucks a month, and another who makes well over $10,000 a month - and they're not that well known.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"There's still money to be made, but it's mostly not the creators who are getting rich."

So today's much the same as yesterday then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Always interesting to listen to Steve Albini re the music industry...having been involved for nearly 40 years

Steve Albini On The Music Industry
Youtube tiitifPJkow
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So here is you opportunity to determine if you went to a liberal or conservative college. Just ask yourself if your humanities courses painted a rosy picture of the National Endowment for the Arts or blasted it for funding controversial works like Piss Christ?


I tested out of most of the humanities requirements.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The world needs content but sure hates to pay the artist for it.

/
 
optional
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not going to be like it was in the 20th century, at least not in our lives. There's too much free content (or at least content you don't directly pay for). Tons of stuff to watch on YouTube, tons of fanfiction to read... it's going to be something pursued by passionate amateurs, which is both good and bad.

And yeah, it means another economic sector has basically been demolished and won't be coming back. The slide to poverty gets a little steeper each day.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
large platforms have commodified creativity into 'content creation' so hard that the culture has lost any semblance of the conceptual and economic dividing lines between art, design, curation and commerce. if it's not a viable marketing vertical, you will never hear of it anymore. there's no such thing as subculture or obscurity with the internet, and those who rule it make sure of that.

as a lifelong working artist trafficking in political/protest music, i decided to fight fire with fire, and developed an IP  scheme that nets me $11k/quarter from spotify. i used to it build a studio, pay off my debts and help smaller artists w/a leftist political bent make records at no cost. the only way i can pay rent, put food on the table and feel good about myself at the end of the day is to steal back what has been stolen. capitalism is a cancer and ruins everything/everyone it touches.
 
