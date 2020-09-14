 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   UK police raid underground bunkers, find over £500,000 of weed but also 300 tons of illegal waste, 22 horses, six stolen cars and one really chill llama   (bbc.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, BBC World News, BBC, BBC Online, BBC World Service, ITV, baby home' Video, BBC News, Lincolnshire Police  
•       •       •

935 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ca~a~a~a~a~arl!
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they still bothering with pot?

Legalize it already!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he was chill, everyone knows Llamas are fiends for that sweet nug.
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they walk into a Guy Ritchie set?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the coppers were literally pounding sand to get at all this ill-booten gotty.

/How many kilos of pot = £500,000?
/pound, pounds, pounding
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
£500,000 of weed   
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/Cop math
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its actually an interesting story.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its is actually an interesting story.


FTFM
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar partridge in a pear tree?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the difference between illegal waste and just regular legal waste?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will you people please stop throwing your illegal waste into my drug tunnel!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its actually an interesting story.


No kidding, we couldn't get a shot of that llama using the ladder instead?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its actually an interesting story.


Yep. Unless it had a robust and well-planned ventilation system, a system of buried shipping containers is a fantastic way to die - particularly with any sort of chemicals or combustion processes in the mix.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one expects the Spanish Narks.
 
orbister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

silvervial: Why are they still bothering with pot?


Because most of the commercially grown pot in this country is produced by trafficked people. Slaves.

I'm wholly against legalising the stuff, but while it remains illegal I am happy with the cops investigating big grow operations.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weed Horse
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its actually an interesting story.


I want to know how the got the llama (and the horses) through that. I figure they disassembled the cars and were in the process of reassembling them when they got busted.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

henryhill: [The Gentlemen]


That movie was extremely well put together and overall superb. I'm not a McConaughey fan but even he nailed his role. I guess the plot was a little closer to the truth of weed in the UK than I expected.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have questions.

Also I'm surprised it wasn't in a chalk area. Britons have been digging tunnels in chalk for centuries.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Mr.Hawk: Those have to be the most useless pictures I have ever seen for what its actually an interesting story.

No kidding, we couldn't get a shot of that llama using the ladder instead?


No-one likes a smart ass on a Monday morning...


/Unless you are on Fark
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: silvervial: Why are they still bothering with pot?

Because most of the commercially grown pot in this country is produced by trafficked people. Slaves.

I'm wholly against legalising the stuff, but while it remains illegal I am happy with the cops investigating big grow operations.


They're also devastating to the environment in some of our most precious wilderness areas.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now we know where the new Winamp HQ is.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: What is the difference between illegal waste and just regular legal waste?


I believe in the UK there are five different bins for garbage and recycling and if you mess up they can arrest you.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Whar partridge in a pear tree?


GRRRR...joke stealing worm! lol
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Yep. Unless it had a robust and well-planned ventilation system, a system of buried shipping containers is a fantastic way to die - particularly with any sort of chemicals or combustion processes in the mix.


Ventilation would have had to have been accounted for.  Without enough C02 the plants would have died... or at the very least produced low quality pot.  The whole point of growing indoors is to control every aspect of the plant's life to make the best buds possible, which includes Oxygen to C02 ratios.

If you're not going to do that, you might as well just plant some seeds off the beaten path near the closest river on land you don't own.  They are weeds, they'll grow on their own.

I suspect most of the other stuff was found above ground, in the barns concealing the bunkers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: [Fark user image 850x916]


Duuude...wait..what....


/llama
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: this ill-booten gotty.


Ahhhh, Bach. We have a winner.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

electricjebus: BigNumber12: Yep. Unless it had a robust and well-planned ventilation system, a system of buried shipping containers is a fantastic way to die - particularly with any sort of chemicals or combustion processes in the mix.

Ventilation would have had to have been accounted for.  Without enough C02 the plants would have died... or at the very least produced low quality pot.  The whole point of growing indoors is to control every aspect of the plant's life to make the best buds possible, which includes Oxygen to C02 ratios.

If you're not going to do that, you might as well just plant some seeds off the beaten path near the closest river on land you don't own.  They are weeds, they'll grow on their own.

I suspect most of the other stuff was found above ground, in the barns concealing the bunkers.


Granted. I've never done extensive gardening indoors before, my efforts have all been naturally ventilated.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.