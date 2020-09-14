 Skip to content
(Fox 26 Houston)   Two more soldiers dead at Fort Hood. At what point does the FBI step in?
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI probably doesn't ever step in given that this is a military installation.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon...

arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you know this wasn't them?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian bounties on American soil!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Barr is AG.  Pretty sure he sees this as a positive.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: How do you know this wasn't them?


Huh. Never thought of giant ants doing it. It kinda makes sense - it's the last thing investigators would think of
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: arrogantbastich: How do you know this wasn't them?

Huh. Never thought of giant ants doing it. It kinda makes sense - it's the last thing investigators would think of


Simpsons did it

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd make a Tanker joke, but this is just sad... Poor leadership. It gets incredibly hot out in the training grounds and if you don't have a water buffalo or lots of water cans, you can have problems really quickly.

I know an NCO died on the land nav course when I was there. Like really, really, really hot. Then you had a bunch die trying to cross one of the water points.

Training is incredibly dangerous. I screwed my knee up for life getting thrown off the Bradley when the gunner accidentally slew the turret when I was getting shells off after gunnery... the safety mechanism failed.

It was bad and this year is just insane. They need to stand down the entire base for a month and have Senior Leadership visit and ACTUALLY TOUR THE ENTIRE BASE. Not just some little office on Battalion. Go out and see exactly how gigantic the place is and some of the really messed up areas.

I'm assuming that after this many wars and deployments all the really good NCO's have either retired or medboarded out... it's been 20 years since 9/11...

Might be time to go to lower OPTEMO until you have officers and NCO's at the lower level who know what the f*ck they're doing.

Off my soap box.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many people normally die at Fort Hood every year?  Is this out of the norm?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Had they previously tested positive for COVID?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
UPSIDE: These guys dont have to live in Temple, Texas anymore.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah Texas.  Like a humid Iraq.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes, and well done, huh, but we did want a block of flats.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bhcompy: How many people normally die at Fort Hood every year?  Is this out of the norm?


It's out of control this year. Past years have seen a number of "unsolved" murders and rapes. Kileen and Ft Hood are a rotting pustule of everything wrong in the Army.
 
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: arrogantbastich: How do you know this wasn't them?

Huh. Never thought of giant ants doing it. It kinda makes sense - it's the last thing investigators would think of


If not giant ants, giant rabbits. Night of the Lepus.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

El Brujo: Ah Texas.  Like a humid Iraq.


Its a dry heat up there.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The suicide rate is also increasing in the armed forces, after declining for a bit pre-Covid.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't build an army base on top of an old Indian burial ground.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
28 in just this year?  Holy shiat!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be the jurisdiction of the U.S.A. C.I.D. F.H.TX.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WH aide:Mr. President, the death rate among losers and suckers in Texas is increasing!!!!

Trump: Good.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EL EM: whyRpeoplesostupid: arrogantbastich: How do you know this wasn't them?

Huh. Never thought of giant ants doing it. It kinda makes sense - it's the last thing investigators would think of

If not giant ants, giant rabbits. Night of the Lepus.


Heh, that was just on Svengoolie this weekend.

IRT TFA: 28 deaths just this year? WTF Army? You have one or two unusual deaths/suicides on a ship in the Navy and NCIS/Fleet Command is crawling up the COs butt with a magnifying glass. At least that's how it was 10-20 years ago can't speak for today.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bhcompy: How many people normally die at Fort Hood every year?  Is this out of the norm?


More than a couple have been found in states that are flat out murderized - and the others are really suggestive of murderized.  And a couple have been found that were from missing persons for the last few years.  And the demographic skew Hispanic and female.  So, either Fort Hood has gotten generally a little kill-happy, or someone is playing serial killer on or around the base.  In either case, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ is not the correct response.  At the very least, they need to see why several service members have resorted to recreational murder.  And it would not be remiss to see if someone on long-term assignment has graduated to semi-pro.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this point they're going to have to rename Ft. Hood not because of the "confederate memorial" controversy but for the same reasons you re-brand your dog food after a dozen or so fatalities from a tainted batch
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Russian bounties on American soil!


Nope. Trumpers 'bleaching' the US armed forces. Not one white boy victim, correct?
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: El Brujo: Ah Texas.  Like a humid Iraq.

Its a dry heat up there.


It's one of the few states I've not visited.  From what I know about it, aside from producing Stevie Ray Vaughn, it has all the appeal of syphilis without the sex.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EL EM: whyRpeoplesostupid: arrogantbastich: How do you know this wasn't them?

Huh. Never thought of giant ants doing it. It kinda makes sense - it's the last thing investigators would think of

If not giant ants, giant rabbits. Night of the Lepus.


It's never Lepus.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bhcompy: How many people normally die at Fort Hood every year?  Is this out of the norm?


Out of over 200k living there/45k+ soldiers?  You get more people dying driving to work out of those numbers.  Oh, look.  A quick google search shows a range of 42-50 deaths/year in the 2010 - 2015 period.  28 over 8+ months is such a huge aberration that should have thrown so many red flags.

Welcome to reporting where the motto is "Math is Hard!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Soon...

You know the sense at the end when the Colonel is arrested under the UCMJ?

Yeah, the rebooted version is his case is dropped, he's exonerated, and gets the plum position.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HawgWild: Russian bounties on American soil!

Nope. Trumpers 'bleaching' the US armed forces. Not one white boy victim, correct?


Oh, there's definitely been some white boys.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El Brujo: dothemath: El Brujo: Ah Texas.  Like a humid Iraq.

Its a dry heat up there.

It's one of the few states I've not visited.  From what I know about it, aside from producing Stevie Ray Vaughn, it has all the appeal of syphilis without the sex.


Texas is massive, it takes 14 hours to drive from Houston to El Paso. So youre gonna get a lot of the good and the bad. The Ft Hood area is awful, just Redneck Central but Houston is the most ethnically diverse city in America.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HawgWild: Russian bounties on American soil!

Nope. Trumpers 'bleaching' the US armed forces. Not one white boy victim, correct?


1st vic. Shot in a strip club.

4th Vic. Shot by another soldier. 

Another vic, no motive stated. Shooter in prison.
A lot of soldier on soldier violence. A lot of sexual assault/harassment.

Probably some drugs.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also, take off the Stetsons and spurs. It makes you look ridiculous.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's a reason these memes exist.

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: HawgWild: Russian bounties on American soil!

Nope. Trumpers 'bleaching' the US armed forces. Not one white boy victim, correct?


The question is active duty, retired or wannabe doing the killing
I'm leaning towards active duty.
Hey I din't know this guy died
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/1​8​547311/james-norman-burmeister
Also didn't know he was from a town only 25 miles from my hometown, funny the local paper never mentioned that back in 95-96
 
Rucker10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Also, take off the Stetsons and spurs. It makes you look ridiculous.


I never bought a Stetson because it isn't something you earn, but spurs were a big deal because it took actual work to get them. I dunno, I wasn't proud of mine at the time but 10 years later I think it was cool they did that. Had a whole ceremony and everything.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
genocide. and genocide cover up.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To the Farker who asked if this the normal crime rate
No
Hell No it is not

In the previous four years, only two soldiers' deaths were considered homicides, according to data from the Fort Hood Public Affairs Office. Both died in 2017.
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was at Fort Polk for Thanksgiving one year we went to Fort Hood because a guy had family there. A bunch of new houses were being built so we took a stroll and saw all the stuff that was just laying around.

"Oooooooooh, a fire hydrant! We've got to put that in the barracks!"

How often do you get a chance to liberate a fire hydrant that is just sitting there?

Yeah, that idea didn't last long. That thing was heavy and it would have been all on foot back to his pop's place.

Drove right by Luby's which instantly rang a bell once I saw it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'd make a Tanker joke, but this is just sad... Poor leadership. It gets incredibly hot out in the training grounds and if you don't have a water buffalo or lots of water cans, you can have problems really quickly.

I know an NCO died on the land nav course when I was there. Like really, really, really hot. Then you had a bunch die trying to cross one of the water points.

Training is incredibly dangerous. I screwed my knee up for life getting thrown off the Bradley when the gunner accidentally slew the turret when I was getting shells off after gunnery... the safety mechanism failed.

It was bad and this year is just insane. They need to stand down the entire base for a month and have Senior Leadership visit and ACTUALLY TOUR THE ENTIRE BASE. Not just some little office on Battalion. Go out and see exactly how gigantic the place is and some of the really messed up areas.

I'm assuming that after this many wars and deployments all the really good NCO's have either retired or medboarded out... it's been 20 years since 9/11...

Might be time to go to lower OPTEMO until you have officers and NCO's at the lower level who know what the f*ck they're doing.

Off my soap box.

. On Sept. 2, Private Carlton Chee died after he collapsed during a training exercise.


I thought the one guy might have been getting smoked by his leadership and died from heat exhaustion but it wasn't particularly hot that day.

Now, if something happened in the days prior but he wasn't declared dead until the next day, that would make a bit more sense.

When I went through basic, there were warnings from the MTIs not to drink too much water because someone died of hyponatremia (water poisoning) in the year prior.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is not normal
There were two soldiers killed in 2017
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/why-i​s​-fort-hood-the-army-s-most-crime-ridde​n-post-1.642104
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: When I went through basic, there were warnings from the MTIs not to drink too much water because someone died of hyponatremia (water poisoning) in the year prior.


Th amount of BS information that gets passed around. lol... It was like Facebook before Facebook existed. Fake News everywhere.

They would make us "DRINK WATTTTTTTERRRRR! BEAT THE HEAT BEAT THE HEAT!!!" Then pour the canteen over our head to prove we drank it and then go fill up again.

Something kind of amazing to take a bunch of fark-ups like we were and make us work as a team to get sh*t done.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phalamir: More than a couple have been found in states that are flat out murderized - and the others are really suggestive of murderized. And a couple have been found that were from missing persons for the last few years. And the demographic skew Hispanic and female. So, either Fort Hood has gotten generally a little kill-happy, or someone is playing serial killer on or around the base. In either case, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ is not the correct response. At the very least, they need to see why several service members have resorted to recreational murder. And it would not be remiss to see if someone on long-term assignment has graduated to semi-pro.


I'm not shrugging this off.  I'm asking a question.  You want to read into something, that's on you.  We know there is trouble in the military with certain things like sexual violence.  We know Fort Hood has had its share of past major events.  The question I had is, given the massive population at the base where things will happen like they do in any other population, if this is because something is finally being recognized or if this is a new pattern of behavior.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dunno about Ft. Hood or much about the Army but my young cousin was in Green Beret training out in North Carolina I believe and he ended up committing suicide.  I don't know the details but it was on base so someone is not watching out for these kids.  In my cousin's case, he had some red flags they should have known about but apparently watching after the soldiers mental health is too hard.  Just show them how to pull triggers.
 
