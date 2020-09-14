 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   From the 'news not being reported' front: 800 nurses in Chicago go on strike. Although here it is being reported, so   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
13
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Schroedinger's Reporting?
 
lennavan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's pretty big news in Chicago.  All over the TV stations and whatnot.  Not sure why it would be national news.
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the people doing the work should get a reasonable amount of the money going into the system.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With a link to a major news website. What has Subby been smoking?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lennavan: It's pretty big news in Chicago.  All over the TV stations and whatnot.  Not sure why it would be national news.


California is on fire, that's taking up most of the air.
/I regert nothing
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe let them use actual respirators instead of those useless N95 masks?
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Schroedinger's Reporting?


It's not news, it's news.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Northern: It's almost as if the people doing the work should get a reasonable amount of the money going into the system.


Nurses are very well paid. Source: Mother and sister are nurses.

If you read the article, the issue wasn't money; it is the policy on the number of patients. Nurses want a fixed number, while hospitals want an undefined number based on 'conditions'.

There are pros and cons to both. A fixed number makes it harder for the hospital to exploit the situation, but also, the amount of time and effort a patient requires really isn't fixed.

I'm not saying the nurses are right, or that the hospital is right; but this doesn't appear to be about money, and nurses make a lot of money.

/ Mom works 2 - 12 hour shifts and earns more than the median household income in our nice upper middle class suburb.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The union wants the hospital to set limits on the numbers of patients assigned to nurses, but the hospital has said it prefers a model that aligns patients' needs with nurses' skills.

wow the bullshiat detector is just off the charts there.
"aligning patient needs with nurse skills" isnt a math problem.  you do that AFTER you set a cap on patients per nurse.

you farking money grubbing hyenas.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Northern: It's almost as if the people doing the work should get a reasonable amount of the money going into the system.

Nurses are very well paid. Source: Mother and sister are nurses.

If you read the article, the issue wasn't money; it is the policy on the number of patients. Nurses want a fixed number, while hospitals want an undefined number based on 'conditions'.

There are pros and cons to both. A fixed number makes it harder for the hospital to exploit the situation, but also, the amount of time and effort a patient requires really isn't fixed.

I'm not saying the nurses are right, or that the hospital is right; but this doesn't appear to be about money, and nurses make a lot of money.

/ Mom works 2 - 12 hour shifts and earns more than the median household income in our nice upper middle class suburb.


speaking as someone who has a mother and an aunt who were both nurses and who worked in a hospital in a non-medical field for 12 years...
nurses tend to be very well paid.
they also tend to be criminally overworked to the point of endangering patient safety on a regular basis b/c the management doesn't want to hire enough staff to cover even basic shifts much less extra to cover sick staff or extra unexpected patient load.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A strike during a pandemic is the union knowing the pandemic is a huge leverage point.  Much like back in the 80s when air traffic controllers went on strike during the busiest time of the year.

fark unions.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A strike during a pandemic is the union knowing the pandemic is a huge leverage point.  Much like back in the 80s when air traffic controllers went on strike during the busiest time of the year.

fark unions.


good on em.  leverage the shiat out of it.  force correct staffing levels.
 
fark account name
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A strike during a pandemic is the union knowing the pandemic is a huge leverage point.  Much like back in the 80s when air traffic controllers went on strike during the busiest time of the year.

fark unions.


In the 80s, PATCO farked themselves and pretty much every other union.  Reagan called their bluff and fired all of them, and banned them from Federal jobs for life.  It's been downhill for unions ever since.
 
