(Mirror.co.uk)   "The warning states: "WOOD CHOPPING BOARD. Wipe clean only, wipe up skills immediately to avoid staining. Do not soak, do not use as a chopping board"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ceci n'est pas une planche à découper.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that you put your weed in it. Now what am I going to do with all this weed?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mad, skills?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teak > maple, change my mind.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mapplethorpe ftw


Mapplethorpe ftw
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Chinese are sick and tired of the stupid warning labels they put on products for export.
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pacifier brand we used for our kids (10-15 years ago) carried the warning "this is not a toy, do not allow children to play with it." OK then.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are wooden charcuterie serving boards which resemble cutting boards. They can add a little class if you're serving cheese at a party. I guess I could see how you would make one of those that wasn't quite up to the task of cutting.

But I wouldn't buy one.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quantum chopping board
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But after the picture circulated online, and a woman wrote: "So, Dunelm...what is this piece of wood for then?! @DunelmUK", a member of the team replied to debunk the mystery.

It read: "Hi Becks, I am very sorry to see you have noticed our error on our chopping board label, please be advised we are aware of this error and this has been raised to our merchandising team.""

I like how they apologized, not for the error, but for people noticing it.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much would it cost these companies to hire a native language speaker for a single hour to proof-read their manuals? Most of the electronics/small appliance manuals I get looks like the manufacturer ran the original instructions through Google Translate, printed out the results and called it a day. Nothing says, "we don't give a shiat about quality control" like an instruction manual written in gibberish.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nods approvingly..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can like cut veggies on it but don't go hacking up through some bones with a cleaver I guess
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think technically they were sorry to see that someone had noticed, not that someone had noticed.

It read: "Hi Becks, I am very sorry to see you have noticed our error on our chopping board label, please be advised we are aware of this error and this has been raised to our merchandising team.""

I like how they apologized, not for the error, but for people noticing it.


I think technically they were sorry to see that someone had noticed, not that someone had noticed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe ' cutting ' and ' chopping ' are the same when translating ?
' Slice ' your meat, but do not ' beat ' your meat.
The board may crack, leaving you with slivers in your meat.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't use wood in the kitchen.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The warning on my pack of Diznee coasters basically says they're not to be used anywhere you would normally expect to use a coaster.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So where the fark am I supposed to use them if I'm not supposed to use them indoors on surfaces that require a coster?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

This!
Some machine tools like lathes are outright dangerous, because the instruction sequences are out of order.
Step 1, 2, 3,.........8 oh, by the way Joe, do something else first before step 1.


This!
Some machine tools like lathes are outright dangerous, because the instruction sequences are out of order.
Step 1, 2, 3,.........8 oh, by the way Joe, do something else first before step 1.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey Americans, this is what you get when you chronically buy the cheapest option for everything.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Just don't get them wet.

[Fark user image 850x437]

So where the fark am I supposed to use them if I'm not supposed to use them indoors on surfaces that require a coster?


d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Just don't get them wet.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Confusion is the best time to strike your enemy
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gremlins

reference would have worked better, IMO.

[Fark user image 850x437]

So where the fark am I supposed to use them if I'm not supposed to use them indoors on surfaces that require a coster?

[d2j1wkp1bavyfs.cloudfront.net image 660x350]

Just don't get them wet.

Gremlins

reference would have worked better, IMO.
 
bababa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Having lived in East Asia for years, I can tell you the reason is the bosses at these companies think that East Asians are smarter than white people and that the education in their countries is far superior to the education in the USA, Canada, the UK, and so on. Therefore they do not need native speakers of English to proofread or edit anything. One of the office ladies will be just as good.
(One other issue is that the predominant idea is that all white people speak English, all white people are Americans, and all Americans are white.)


Having lived in East Asia for years, I can tell you the reason is the bosses at these companies think that East Asians are smarter than white people and that the education in their countries is far superior to the education in the USA, Canada, the UK, and so on. Therefore they do not need native speakers of English to proofread or edit anything. One of the office ladies will be just as good.
(One other issue is that the predominant idea is that all white people speak English, all white people are Americans, and all Americans are white.)
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Hey Americans, this is what you get when you chronically buy the cheapest option for everything.


Brits even
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
PRODUCT IS INTENDED AS GIFT ONLY, FOR WEDDINGS OR PEOPLE YOU CARE NOTHING ABOUT
 
scobee1210
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was in the dollar store and saw a bag of mixed nuts that had a warning that it was produced in a factory that processed nuts.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Used to love reading lyric sheets from albums issued in non-English speaking countries.  They tended to be phonetically translated and only about 80% correct.  Common words like "love" and "baby" were okay, but the translations of unusual or uncommon words could be hilarious and surreal.


Used to love reading lyric sheets from albums issued in non-English speaking countries.  They tended to be phonetically translated and only about 80% correct.  Common words like "love" and "baby" were okay, but the translations of unusual or uncommon words could be hilarious and surreal.
 
nijika
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Even smaller print "it's 2020 this is what PVC is for what are you even doing"

/ I have a wood chopping board tho
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wood cutting boards have been around for millennia but wood will support bacteria and mold growth if not cared for properly. Most food safety experts recommend avoiding wood for this reason. If wood is used it needs to be cleaned and cared for in specific ways. Plus, there are many wood finishes that aren't considered food safe, and China isn't exactly known for stringent safety standards.

In all likelihood the cutting board in question doesn't pass U.K. guidelines for safe use in food preparation. I'm in Canada and dollar stores here often have plates and glassware that are clearly labeled "Not to Be Used For Food", so this isn't unique to the U.K.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dry cleaning.

Duh.  :P


Dry cleaning.

Duh.  :P
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha! I bought a pots and pan set advertised on tv to destroy rocks.
When I read the instructions it said "don't use pointy metal things"

So now I guess I can only eat boiled rocks.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

If they did, after a few months they would decide that they could do it cheaper and outsource it.

Companies are always on a race to replace "good" with "good enough". Doing it right once would inspire them to ask next time how they could do it cheaper.


If they did, after a few months they would decide that they could do it cheaper and outsource it.

Companies are always on a race to replace "good" with "good enough". Doing it right once would inspire them to ask next time how they could do it cheaper.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Teak > maple, change my mind.


Teak is not as hard as maple and it will be rougher on your knives than maple.  But it costs a whole lot more so you have that going for you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

If they did, after a few months they would decide that they could do it cheaper and outsource it.

Companies are always on a race to replace "good" with "good enough". Doing it right once would inspire them to ask next time how they could do it cheaper.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Hey Americans, this is what you get when you chronically buy the cheapest option for everything.


You noticed this was an article from the UK, about what a UK customer of a UK chain found in one of their UK stores, right?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Hey Americans, this is what you get when you chronically buy the cheapest option for everything.


That's embarrassing for you
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

"Arbic"?

Not only did they get it wrong, they got the wrong wrong.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

More here.

[pbs.twimg.com image 500x280]


"Arbic"?

Not only did they get it wrong, they got the wrong wrong.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

More here.
 
