 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Five, FIVE tropical cyclones simultaneously brewing in the Atlantic. Ah, ah, ah   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

706 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 10:52 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how exciting
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw on Twitter that NOAA is currently tracking 8 total systems, or potential systems - 6 in the Atlantic and 2 in the Pacific.  That's unheard of!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rene is about to dissipate/may have dissipated already.

And according to NHC, TD 21 is now Tropical Storm Vicky but is forecast to dissipate later this week.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens during hurricane season...  and most don't affect us. Do as we always have done... deal with it.  And then rebuild in the same spot, in time for the next one.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet antifa is to blame!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Scott G is on point.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to need to order a box of Sharpies.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a tsunami will put out the wildfires.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember that year that people thought was terrible because a bunch of celebrities died?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You be you, 2020.
Keep squeezing our balls until Dec.31.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
YOU MADE YOUR BEDS
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Happens during hurricane season...  and most don't affect us. Do as we always have done... deal with it.  And then rebuild in the same spot, in time for the next one.


It doesn't "happen".  It has happened.  Once since we have started recording this stuff.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmm.

I'm calling some shenanigans, because the previous record was four tropical storms. Rene is a Tropical Depression, the only reason it is named is that it was a tropical storm but has faded, probably won't last much longer.

We've certainly tied it, though.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If we didn't have weather satellites, we wouldn't have so many cyclones.

-- Donald J Trump
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Rene is about to dissipate/may have dissipated already.

And according to NHC, TD 21 is now Tropical Storm Vicky but is forecast to dissipate later this week.


Yeah, it's going to run into the same shear that wrecked Rene.

Teddy is likely to be a replay of Paulette. Will get strong, might hit Bermuda, won't affect much of anything else.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now that TD21 is TS Vicky, only one more name before we go to the Greek alphabet again (made it to the 6th letter Zeta in 2005). How far are we going in this dumpster fire of a year?

Arthur
Bertha
Cristobal
Dolly
Edouard
Fay
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred

Alpha
Beta
Gamma
Delta
Epsilon
Zeta
Eta
Theta
Iota
Kappa
Lambda
Mu
Nu
Xi
Omicron
Pi
Rho
Sigma
Tau
Upsilon
Phi
Chi
Psi
Omega
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Quick, organize a LaCuna Coil concert, tell them to play their old hits.

(From the Sahara Dust days)
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My god. There isn't even going to be an Alabama left after the 2020 hurricane season.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Maybe a tsunami will put out the wildfires.


Since most of these are in the Atlantic... it'd have to be one hell of a tsunami
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: My god. There isn't even going to be an Alabama left after the 2020 hurricane season.


But Newell Brands is making a killing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldRod: dothemath: Maybe a tsunami will put out the wildfires.

Since most of these are in the Atlantic... it'd have to be one hell of a tsunami


Earthquake could open up the earth and swallow them whole.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: My god. There isn't even going to be an Alabama left after the 2020 hurricane season.


That's some sharp wit you've got there son.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Happens during hurricane season...  and most don't affect us. Do as we always have done... deal with it.  And then rebuild in the same spot, in time for the next one.


The insurance companies need to be more responsive, so that we can defeat this global warming once and for all--by doing exactly the same things we've always done.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldRod: dothemath: Maybe a tsunami will put out the wildfires.

Since most of these are in the Atlantic... it'd have to be one hell of a tsunami


None of these are tsunamis which occur mainly in the Pacific.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone who completely missed the point that there were five cyclones in the Atlantic tried to say this happens "every year", and posted several recent satellite photos with no more than three storms in each one.  This was the last post he made, anyone care to take a guess what's wrong with this picture?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Per Wikipedia, "Vicky became the earliest 20th named storm on record surpassing Tropical Storm Tammy of 2005." Tammy formed on October 5, 2005. With Vicky having formed on September 11, 2020, the 2020 season is 3 weeks ahead of the 2005 season.
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Rene is about to dissipate/may have dissipated already.

And according to NHC, TD 21 is now Tropical Storm Vicky but is forecast to dissipate later this week.


If Hurricane Vicky made landfall...whoa, Vicky!
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

serfdood: Someone who completely missed the point that there were five cyclones in the Atlantic tried to say this happens "every year", and posted several recent satellite photos with no more than three storms in each one.  This was the last post he made, anyone care to take a guess what's wrong with this picture?
[Fark user image 425x496]


Confusing Mexico for Florida... I think I know that guy's Fark handle.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do we need to fire up the SR-71s and start checking western Africa for superweapons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody forgot to turn on the sandstorm machine
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cyclones are a Southern Hemisphere phenomenon. They rotate clockwise. Hurricanes are in the northern hemisphere and the rotate counter clockwise
 
zgrizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So ... it happened 50 years ago. But for some reason this year it's Global Warming's fault?

Come on. Stop shaking the boogey man at everyone.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goddamn, I can just see it right now, Obama is absolutely ambivalent in this moment, he's asking his colleagues how come they can't get the Hurricane Machine to generate a sixth simultaneous tropical system, just politely asking them over and over, assuring them that they will get rewarded with bonuses and extended benefits if they pull this off.

He already gave his workers the standard year-to-year cost-of-living increase, guessing dental is next.  The man is a monster.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Somebody forgot to turn on the sandstorm machine


"Smart" vote for smart comment.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

donutjim: Now that TD21 is TS Vicky, only one more name before we go to the Greek alphabet again (made it to the 6th letter Zeta in 2005). How far are we going in this dumpster fire of a year?

Arthur Bertha Cristobal Dolly Edouard Fay Gonzalo Hanna Isaias Josephine Kyle Laura Marco Nana Omar Paulette Rene Sally Teddy Vicky Wilfred

Alpha Beta Gamma Delta Epsilon Zeta Eta Theta Iota Kappa Lambda Mu Nu Xi Omicron Pi Rho Sigma Tau Upsilon Phi Chi Psi Omega


Going by what happened in 2005, I'd guess we'll have another 8 named storms by the end of October, which would take us to Eta, with up to 3 more named storms in early November taking us to Kappa.

2005's Zeta from December 28, 2005 to January 6, 2006 was a freaky outlier that probably won't happen again.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I bet antifa is to blame!


Mask-wearing antifa, even!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Per Wikipedia, "Vicky became the earliest 20th named storm on record surpassing Tropical Storm Tammy of 2005." Tammy formed on October 5, 2005. With Vicky having formed on September 11, 2020, the 2020 season is 3 weeks ahead of the 2005 season.


This whole thing is reminding of the 2004-2005 storm season. I was one of the emergency operations commanders for Key West and responsible for prep and cleanup of 6 storms in less than 2 years.

Four storms hit Key West in 2005, all about 6-8 weeks apart. We did not even have the debris cleaned up yet from Rita when Wilma hit.

Hold onto your butts, it is going to be a long storm season.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tropical Storms Number 5!
Everybody in the car, so come on, let's ride
To the evacuation point on the corner
The boys say they want plywood and nails
But I really don't wanna
House busted like I had last week
I must stay deep because talk is cheap

I like Sally, Paulette, Teddy and Rene
And as I continue you know they getting stronger
So what can I do? I really beg you, my Lord
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 275x142]


Ajax "White Tornado" commercial 1970
Youtube 6K722Mer0ow

So now I know where all those cleaning supplies went from March.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

donutjim: Now that TD21 is TS Vicky, only one more name before we go to the Greek alphabet again (made it to the 6th letter Zeta in 2005). How far are we going in this dumpster fire of a year?

Arthur
Bertha
Cristobal
Dolly
Edouard
Fay
Gonzalo
Hanna
Isaias
Josephine
Kyle
Laura
Marco
Nana
Omar
Paulette
Rene
Sally
Teddy
Vicky
Wilfred

Alpha
Beta
Gamma
Delta
Epsilon
Zeta
Eta
Theta
Iota
Kappa
Lambda
Mu
Nu
Xi
Omicron
Pi
Rho
Sigma
Tau
Upsilon
Phi
Chi
Psi
Omega


And then we do the Hebrew Alphabet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: dothemath: Maybe a tsunami will put out the wildfires.

Since most of these are in the Atlantic... it'd have to be one hell of a tsunami


Then again, 2020.....
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

serfdood: Someone who completely missed the point that there were five cyclones in the Atlantic tried to say this happens "every year", and posted several recent satellite photos with no more than three storms in each one.  This was the last post he made, anyone care to take a guess what's wrong with this picture?
[Fark user image 425x496]


I can see the Germans bombing Pearl Harbor from space?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Per Wikipedia, "Vicky became the earliest 20th named storm on record surpassing Tropical Storm Tammy of 2005." Tammy formed on October 5, 2005. With Vicky having formed on September 11, 2020, the 2020 season is 3 weeks ahead of the 2005 season.


Yeah, we're catching up on the human scale. Let's see, seasons are at least a month early now. Birds nest a month or three weeks earlier than they did, even 20 years ago. Flowers and plants are growing much earlier. The nights are getting warmer and snow is going away.

Earth overshoot day has been coming earlier and earlier, and this year it was.....
Earth Overshoot Day is August 22, more than three weeks later than last year

That was relatively good, since we lost a lot of our productivity during the lockdown. It would have been earlier.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You don't know what Earth Overshoot Day is? Maybe you should learn. It's more important than the next hurricane, which of course will not affect YOU.
But maybe the one three weeks from now will.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: dumbobruni: Rene is about to dissipate/may have dissipated already.

And according to NHC, TD 21 is now Tropical Storm Vicky but is forecast to dissipate later this week.

If Hurricane Vicky made landfall...whoa, Vicky!


Small Wonder.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.