(ABC News)   Suga wins his party vote for Japanese PM, thereby ensuring the sweet taste of victory   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture clicks!
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey. Honey honey.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just not the same without his old running mate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really sad. Even Trump admits no one has done more for America than Honest Abe.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passing up a prime deez nuts joke here.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was pondering what Sugar song to list here and realized there are a lot of Sugar songs out there.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You'll never take the stain of the '80s out my soul!

Echo & The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9hGcJA8fXvU
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheBlackrose: Passing up a prime deez nuts joke here.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do I feel? What do I say?
 
ieerto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How'd he get so fly?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I heard he was carried by the kombucha mushroom people vote.


System Of A Down - Sugar (Official Video)
Youtube 5vBGOrI6yBk
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Def Leppard endorsement really paid off. Folks from all over Japan were raising their hand in support.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Sugar, Honey Honey
Youtube 5hNiofsR8XU
 
Likwit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Japan needs to do a lot to survive moving forward, and this dumbfark's biggest ambition is getting cell phone companies to lower their rates. fark Suga.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How will he Spin Spin?
 
sunsawed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SUGAR - If I Can't Change Your Mind
Youtube aHnFIaLp_ys
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

me!
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dude totally needs to pick Spice as his running mate.

nypost.comView Full Size


/she'll do
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now Abe will be yelling at clouds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ic.c4assets.comView Full Size


/Unavailable for comment.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sugar aww honey honey meme
Youtube p5i_ktLufn8
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is an appalling lack of songs about other saccharides like glucose, fructose, arabinose, galactose etc.
 
