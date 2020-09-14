 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Sober Day, a holiday in which we celebrate a fictitious being like Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During COVID?  BWAHAHAHAHA!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
During hockey playoffs? BWAHAHAHAHA!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another holiday that doesn't apply to me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're telling me the pink elephants aren't REAL?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


I'll drink to that!
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, I get to take this day off!

Actually, I did because I have to get a "school area" set up for the kid, because the school district is starting with remote learning.

/Sober for three years
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Today will be a sober day for me, just like it has for the past 18 days.  My last two blood tests have shown an increase in liver enzimes, and also my blood sugar levels are up in the pre-diabetes range, so I've had to cut out all alcohol since the 26th of August.  Hopefully my next blood test will show positive results from this.
 
lennavan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll pour one out for my sober homies.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As someone who has been sober since Saturday, I'm getting a kick...

/at least it's not the skin crawling and shaking of Saturday
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still wasted from last night
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It is part of  the prelude to "Talk Like a Pirate Day" which alway tries to be on Yom Kippur.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BitwiseShift: It is part of  the prelude to "Talk Like a Pirate Day" which alway tries to be on Yom Kippur.


That sure to make synagogue more fun.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't know this was a thing, but it's inspired me to reach out to a friend I haven't talked to since he got out of AA.
 
