(Yahoo)   An AP History teacher doesn't really know what to do to make her online presentations interesting. With her principal's permission, she took off on a cross-country trip to give history lectures in the Place Where It Happened. Teaching. Done. Right   (yahoo.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She took off"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"On a cross country trip"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
More extravagant tax payer funded teacher vacations, eh?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Rubbish Historian
Youtube GPyM8oq-VWA
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Basically A Tom Scott Video
Youtube b-IEVMwBEfo
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.


chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!


Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This looks like a White school - check out the salute!
Fark user imageView Full Size


//very much joking
///damn fine idea, teacher!
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This is something I'd never be able to do in a normal school year," - Bullshiat!

If administrators and teachers want to truly teach about their respective subject this is the kind of stuff that should be done during a regular year.

P.E.? teach from an arena nearby.
Engineering? - go to a factory
History? - see the article

And many other practical ways to actually show what can be done with all that knowledge and how we acquired it over the years.

Except they won't do that because they have to be in a classroom, they have to check all the right boxes, they have to give that stupid test. Ugh, if we make education meaningful and fun instead of the drudgery that it is we might actually instill lifelong learning habits into people.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.


"AP History teaches and local Try Hard, This Chic, died from heart disease after a long life."
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is how you history.  Nice going, teacher lady.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.


When you're travelling solo, especially on a road trip in your own car, it's very easy to social distance.

In fact, you're probably safer as you aren't coming into contact with your own friends and family regularly.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.


I'll grab the rubber sheets and the adult diapers... it is this thread again.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The History Guy videos on youtube get me all giddy for history learnin'.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Will she die?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Will she die?


Eventually we all will.
 
lennavan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta love her tweet:

People walking by and saying "this is where they used to stone the witches" and I'm all "you're in Williamsburg, VIrginia, they stoned the witches in Salem, Massachusetts KNOW YOUR HISTORY." I'm judging so hard.

The great part of being American is you can publicly judge other people knowing you're right, even if you aren't.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.


For the love of god.  The doom and gloom is pretty farkin obnoxious around here.  Unless she's teaching from a packed bar, maybe dial the fear mongering back a little.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teaching. Done. Expensively. And. Time. Consumingly. Because. Now. She. Has. To. Drive. In. Addition. To. Making. Lesson. Plans. And. Finding. Reliable. Internet.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: "This is something I'd never be able to do in a normal school year," - Bullshiat!

If administrators and teachers want to truly teach about their respective subject this is the kind of stuff that should be done during a regular year.

P.E.? teach from an arena nearby.
Engineering? - go to a factory
History? - see the article

And many other practical ways to actually show what can be done with all that knowledge and how we acquired it over the years.

Except they won't do that because they have to be in a classroom, they have to check all the right boxes, they have to give that stupid test. Ugh, if we make education meaningful and fun instead of the drudgery that it is we might actually instill lifelong learning habits into people.


...the whole point of what we used to call a "field trip," in other words.
 
T-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Will she die?


Only if trying to recreate the Battle of Little Bighorn

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.

For the love of god.  The doom and gloom is pretty farkin obnoxious around here.  Unless she's teaching from a packed bar, maybe dial the fear mongering back a little.


But without doom and gloom how are people suppose to get a reaction out of others around here?!?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lennavan: Gotta love her tweet:

People walking by and saying "this is where they used to stone the witches" and I'm all "you're in Williamsburg, VIrginia, they stoned the witches in Salem, Massachusetts KNOW YOUR HISTORY." I'm judging so hard.

The great part of being American is you can publicly judge other people knowing you're right, even if you aren't.


Well, one poor fellow was executed by way of being crushed under a rock. So I guess that's a stoning of a kind from a certain point of view.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FormlessOne: Walker: You're not supposed to be traveling all over the country during a pandemic lady.

chuggernaught: This is a great idea!
Just not a great idea during a pandemic!

Came here for this, leaving with the horrible feeling that we're going to be reading about her again in about 3-4 weeks, when someone posts her obituary on Fark.

For the love of god.  The doom and gloom is pretty farkin obnoxious around here.  Unless she's teaching from a packed bar, maybe dial the fear mongering back a little.


Fark knows two things: fear and stupid.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If she really wanted to teach history, she'd come down with dysentery on the Oregon Trail.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: If she really wanted to teach history, she'd come down with dysentery on the Oregon Trail.


So you're advocating bringing along Terry Crews?  I approve.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds like we only need one or a few teachers for AP history for the entire nation.  If a history teacher can effectively teach via zoom, they can do so to all the students.  And we can record it, and have all the students in the future watch the recordings.  With periodic updates due to new events or new research.  So, all you history teachers are now out of a job.  History teachers, besides the ones doing the periodic updates, are now not essential, and should be welded into their homes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Amateur. Real teachers lecture at the place and time where it happened.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
