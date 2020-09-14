 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1814, Francis Scott Key pens the Star-Spangled Banner
    Francis Scott Key, The Star-Spangled Banner, British troops, Defence of Fort M, Dr. William Beanes, War of 1812, Key's friends, Flag of the United States  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Anacreon.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesh, but will it mighty my penish?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the British immediately took a knee to protest losing their asses for a second time a bunch of colonial twits.

Honorable mention to Napoleon for the distraction.
 
wantingout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*penis
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And we embraced as our national song, a tale about how we managed to keep the British from burning a second city after they had already burned the capital.

We as a country are obsessed with a song about blocking the extra point after throwing a pick-six.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Overrated.

All the Star Spangled Banner does is attempt to justify our role as a military-driven society.

Sick of it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: And we embraced as our national song, a tale about how we managed to keep the British from burning a second city after they had already burned the capital.

We as a country are obsessed with a song about blocking the extra point after throwing a pick-six.


So, Tom Brady?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the national anthem should be Flashlight by Parliament
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably one of the most glaring examples of American exceptionalism is the fact you nationalist weirdos think that song is anything but mediocre droning.

It's like eight lines long and still manages to go way too long.

At the next olympics, if Americans are welcome in other countries by that point, whenever the U.S. anthem is to be played they should replace it with someone on a bullhorn yelling "LAND OF THE FREE!!" And then shoot some guns in the air and blame any resulting victims for getting in the way of American Freedom®.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: And we embraced as our national song, a tale about how we managed to keep the British from burning a second city after they had already burned the capital.

We as a country are obsessed with a song about blocking the extra point after throwing a pick-six.


And let's be honest, was Baltimore really worth saving?

/s
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The star spangled banner sucks balls.

This is a much better representation of what America really is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o4Bi​O​U7NgI
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
SFW lyrics to the original song


1
To Anacreon in Heav'n, where he sat in full Glee,
A few Sons of Harmony sent a Petition,
That he their Inspirer and Patron would be;
When this answer arriv'd from the Jolly Old Grecian
"Voice, Fiddle, and Flute,
"no longer be mute,
"I'll lend you my Name and inspire you to boot,
"And, besides I'll instruct you, like me, to intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
2
The news through Olympus immediately flew;
When Old Thunder pretended to give himself Airs.
"If these Mortals are suffer'd their Scheme to persue,
"The Devil a Goddess will stay above Stairs.
"Hark! already they cry,
"In transports of Joy,
"Away to the Sons of Anacreon we'll fly,[28]
"And there, with good Fellows, we'll learn to intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine.
3
"The Yellow-Hair'd God and his nine fusty Maids,
"From Helicon's banks will incontinent flee,[29]
"Idalia will boast but of tenantless Shades,
"And the bi-forked Hill a mere Desart will be
"My Thunder no fear on't,
"Shall soon do it's Errand,
"And dam'me! I'll swinge the Ringleaders, I warrant.
"I'll trim the young Dogs, for thus daring to twine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
4
Apollo rose up, and said, "Pry'thee ne'er quarrel,
"Good King of the Gods, with my Vot'ries below:
"Your Thunder is useless"-then shewing his Laurel,
Cry'd "Sic evitabile fulmen,[30] you know!
"Then over each head
"My Laurels I'll spread;
"So my Sons from your Crackers no Mischief shall dread,
"Whilst snug in their Club-Room, they jovially twine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
5
Next Momus got up with his risible Phiz,
And swore with Apollo he'd chearfully join-
"The full Tide of Harmony still shall be his,
"But the Song, and the Catch, and the Laugh shall be mine.
"Then, Jove, be not jealous
"Of these honest fellows."
Cry'd Jove, "We relent, since the Truth you now tell us;
"And swear by Old Styx, that they long shall intwine
"The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine."
6
Ye Sons of Anacreon, then join Hand in Hand;
Preserve Unanimity, Friendship, and Love!
'Tis your's to support what's so happily plann'd;
You've the sanction of Gods, and the Fiat of Jove.
While thus we agree,
Our Toast let it be.
May our Club flourish happy, united, and free!
And long may the Sons of Anacreon intwine
The Myrtle of Venus with Bacchus's Vine.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The National Anthem should be Motorhead's "America".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The third verse referenced slaves and mercenaries getting the grave because the British offered freedom to slaves as a military strategy
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The National Anthem should be "America the Beautiful" as done by Ray Charles.

It would have been this, if not for Hulkster's role that fateful day 19 years ago.

Hulk Hogan Real American (official video) / Theme Song
Youtube eX_k5_egUAo
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Like, honest to god, O Canada grabs the Star Spangled Banner by the nuts, flips it on its head and cracks a few vertebrae, and then drags that sorry excuse for an anthem back to Washington, locks it in the White House, and burns that motherfarker down all over again.

O Canada,
My home and suck my dick.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wantingout: *penis


No, pens.  They are right next to the gonads.  https://lh3.googleuserconten​t.com/-e8C​Hb4Ps1Ps/T07-d7C5ebI/AAAAAAAAvCg/3oHSg​OHqpKo/s800/nidamental_labeled.JPG
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rammstein - Amerika (Official Video)
Youtube Rr8ljRgcJNM
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

How do you sing something like that shiatfaced on ale?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When are they going to add "under God"?
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Having recently relocated to Maryland, I just discovered Defenders Day, a local holiday on the 12th celebrating the successful defense of Baltimore from the Royal Navy.

Thinking this was interesting, I mentioned it to some friends.  One of whom is Canadian.

Guys, don't mention the War of 1812 in front of a Canadian.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.