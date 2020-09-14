 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You know what's better than going to church? Going for a ride in a UFO   (ufoholic.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Extraterrestrial life, Religion, American people, intelligent alien life, British people, University of North Carolina Diana Pasulka, Professor of Religious Studies, women today talk  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concep that universe was created by an advance being that created itself is very convoluted and messy.

The idea that a divine being is controlling the event of the universe seem rather unlikely when actually thought through.

Now idea of intelligent life existing somewhere other than earth seems inevitable. The amount of sure vastness puts the odds pretty high that life evolved elsewhere too.

Now if earth has actually been visited by Aliens is another question. While I would love to think we had intergalactic neighbors swinging by for a check it, I can't help but feel the amount of video evidence hasn't really increased as much as it should have since everyone started carrying a recording device.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: The concep that universe was created by an advance being that created itself is very convoluted and messy.

The idea that a divine being is controlling the event of the universe seem rather unlikely when actually thought through.

Now idea of intelligent life existing somewhere other than earth seems inevitable. The amount of sure vastness puts the odds pretty high that life evolved elsewhere too.

Now if earth has actually been visited by Aliens is another question. While I would love to think we had intergalactic neighbors swinging by for a check it, I can't help but feel the amount of video evidence hasn't really increased as much as it should have since everyone started carrying a recording device.


we have been visited. they are here. they walk among us.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You got that right...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You only get anal probed once in a UFO.  But church...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Why not both?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know what's better than going to church?

... anything else.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a small difference between a college course and a tabloid headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, both do butt stuff...
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ahh Jesus Tapdancing Christ on a DC-8, that's how we ended up with farking Scientology
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're in the O then it's not a UFO, it's your FO.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, idiots believe all kinds of stupid things.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rob Zombie - Well, Everybody's Fucking In A U.F.O
Youtube ZFg0F9xxqxU
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: The concep that universe was created by an advance being that created itself is very convoluted and messy.

The idea that a divine being is controlling the event of the universe seem rather unlikely when actually thought through.

Now idea of intelligent life existing somewhere other than earth seems inevitable. The amount of sure vastness puts the odds pretty high that life evolved elsewhere too.

Now if earth has actually been visited by Aliens is another question. While I would love to think we had intergalactic neighbors swinging by for a check it, I can't help but feel the amount of video evidence hasn't really increased as much as it should have since everyone started carrying a recording device.


Video evidence has increased, as have the cries of denial and hoax in tandem. Which is understandable considering the kinds of software that became ubiquitous around the same time as smartphones. But to say there's somehow fewer sightings is just false. These days it's an almost daily endeavor to keep up with the new videos.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will the follow up book cover repressed memories? And the third and final cataclysmic book will tie repressed memories with the aliens!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/No
//I saved you the read.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tjsands1118: The concept that universe was created by an advanced being that created itself is very convoluted and messy.


Almost wibbly-wobbly

/timey-wimey
//actually, IIRC, it's called a "tautological paradox"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, this seems appropriate:

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: we have been visited. they are here. they walk among us.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
