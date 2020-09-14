 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Social media disinformation on the US west coast fires is spreading faster than .... well, you know   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Arson, Fire, Conspiracy theory, Fire investigation  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if rural right-wingers who think themselves the center of the universe are susceptible to bull shiat that plays to their massive insecurity.

One user said of alleged antifa arsonists, "So unless it's tattooed on their forehead it's not true??? I'll judge for myself thank you."

"Antifa is who I say it is!"
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Antifa start a fire at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look at how simple it is to create an enemy from people who are supposedly on the same team.

This should make you wonder about how easy it is/was to turn al qaeda and isis and bin laden and qadaffi and saddam hussein into the great evil foreign enemy.  If you didn't wonder already.

We must unite to preserve our power, and don't think about asking any questions about what we're doing.
 
abbarach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I heard it was QAnon that started the fires, as a false flag to incite a race war.  Also, QAnon is whoever I say it is.  Study it out, Sheeple!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The idea that the fires are being set by antifa arsonists are just absurd. There are more important things to think about.  For example, have you been noticing all of the TV commercials regarding recovery from the pandemic with many of the actors wearing masks?  What many people don't know is that those commercials were filmed almost 2 years ago. That's something the internet needs to become aware of.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Burn subby
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Antifa start a fire at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.


Thanks Simone.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's not just a village idiot. There are whole villages of idiots.
 
bthom37
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When local sheriff's departments, the FBI, and Andy Ngo types are all telling these redneck dipshiats "there's no antifa setting fires, you need to evacuate", and the rednecks are all ignoring them, you'd hope they would have a moment of introspection about what kind of Frankenstein's Monster they've created.

There won't be, but there should be.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They all sound like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These are all
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5G fires.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you have the means or time please donate  to or volunteer with the Red Cross.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
News on the spread of disinformation . . . brought to you
by The Guardian


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's almost as if rural right-wingers who think themselves the center of the universe are susceptible to bull shiat that plays to their massive insecurity.

One user said of alleged antifa arsonists, "So unless it's tattooed on their forehead it's not true??? I'll judge for myself thank you."

"Antifa is who I say it is!"


Reminds me of how everybody on the right is a white supremacist nazi fascist racist bigot.
 
db2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spreading faster than Covid-19?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faster than COVID-19?
 
dragonchild
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
COVID-19?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
COVI  ?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bthom37: When local sheriff's departments, the FBI, and Andy Ngo types are all telling these redneck dipshiats "there's no antifa setting fires, you need to evacuate", and the rednecks are all ignoring them, you'd hope they would have a moment of introspection about what kind of Frankenstein's Monster they've created.

There won't be, but there should be.


For the people driving a lot of the conspiracy theories on social media, this is all going to plan:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They are delighted to see us turn on each other as America literally burns to the ground.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: It's almost as if rural right-wingers who think themselves the center of the universe are susceptible to bull shiat that plays to their massive insecurity.


Interesting -- that's the provincial attitude I normally associate with the....can't believe I'm using this term...coastal elites.

I wonder if it would make a difference if people know that the counties on fire right now are mostly red. (the answer should be no, but the wide variety of politics in the west is often overlooked)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They do like burning things.

just saying...
 
undernova
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm just thankful that we're a nation with unfettered access to firearms in addition to social media. An amazing combination.
 
