 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Artist selling 'Karen' Halloween masks, calls them 'scariest thing you can be.' At that price, Subby will just be going with the Andy Reid foggy face shield   (fox8.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, New York City, Black people, Mask, Karen people, Day of the Dead, Paint, United Kingdom, past year  
•       •       •

1941 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Sep 2020 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you spend $180 on a Karen face mask for Halloween, you're far more deserving of mockery and ridicule than any actual Karen.

Also, excellent quality journalism there to include a helpful link to the "artist's" Etsy store, but not an actual photo of either mask.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An anti-masker MAGAT would be way scarier.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a blonde Jeanine Pirro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kellyanne Conway
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I've been living under a rock.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought one, but wasn't pleased with it.
Demanded to speak to the manager.

//No Halloween for the real Karen because she won't wear a mask.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you spend $180 on a Karen face mask for Halloween, you're far more deserving of mockery and ridicule than any actual Karen.

Also, excellent quality journalism there to include a helpful link to the "artist's" Etsy store, but not an actual photo of either mask.


The computer algorithm that wrote that article has trouble with pictures.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhhh casual racism. Funny how it goes one direction..


/fOuNd ThE kArEn
//stfu
///SoUnDs AbOuT wHiTe HaR hAr!!
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
I'm going as Steve Martin
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are way too many women with those talk-to-your-manager haircuts living in my neighborhood. The hair-trigger tension hanging in the air is as palpable as this pall of smoke from the CA wildfires. It's like being surrounded by the human equivalent of a pack of Jack Russel terriers.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Looks like a blonde Jeanine Pirro.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Or just a regular Nancy Grace?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed it....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And frog...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could a person customize it so there's a hole in the mouth?
 
Blathering Beeblebrox! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism. Funny how it goes one direction..


/fOuNd ThE kArEn
//stfu
///SoUnDs AbOuT wHiTe HaR hAr!!


I've seen the term used to describe the behavior of men and women, white or other than.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Could a person customize it so there's a hole in the mouth?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: [thepoke.co.uk image 698x828]I'm going as Steve Martin


Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFY
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I don't want a video just to see a picture of the mask.
I WISH TO SPEAK WITH THE MANAGER!
Oh crap - I've gone method-acting Karen.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I would think 'the Karen' more as a wig

"Weird Al" Yankovic - First World Problems
Youtube bwvlbJ0h35A
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like typical Faux news host.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Looks like a blonde Jeanine Pirro.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Or maybe Nancy Grace.
boingboing.netView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism. Funny how it goes one direction..


/fOuNd ThE kArEn
//stfu
///SoUnDs AbOuT wHiTe HaR hAr!!


It's tons of Black and Hispanic Karens. Work in retail and you would run into a black one, work in a factory and the Hispanic ones vapid.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism. Funny how it goes one direction..


/fOuNd ThE kArEn
//stfu
///SoUnDs AbOuT wHiTe HaR hAr!!


The Karens I'm aware of engaged in much more than casual racism.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you spend $180 on a Karen face mask for Halloween, you're far more deserving of mockery and ridicule than any actual Karen.

Also, excellent quality journalism there to include a helpful link to the "artist's" Etsy store, but not an actual photo of either mask.


what if you're black and just buy it so you don't get pulled over?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: koder: Looks like a blonde Jeanine Pirro.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Or maybe Nancy Grace.
[boingboing.net image 622x344]


I am constantly amazed that Nancy Grace doesn't have her own half hour on FOX News.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not racism when you do it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Artist'
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is 2020 the year we finally cancel white women?  Because I mean....c'mon!   Am I right?  Who's with me?  White women are the worst.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm going as the lady from Columbia!!!!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Blathering Beeblebrox!: stinkynuts: Ahhhhh casual racism. Funny how it goes one direction..


/fOuNd ThE kArEn
//stfu
///SoUnDs AbOuT wHiTe HaR hAr!!

I've seen the term used to describe the behavior of men and women, white or other than.


Then you heard it used incorrectly. It's very specifically used to criticize women perceived as bludgeoning others with their white privilege.

"While the term is used exclusively in a pejorative manner toward a person of a specific race and gender, some argue that it lacks the historical context to be a slur, and that calling it one trivializes actual discrimination."

It's a slur just as much as calling a black woman a "Sapphire," except that one is historical and one is new.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They actually look quite a lot like my younger sister, Karen.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I made a Karen icon for CoD WW2 with the icon creator thing. I thought it would intimidate people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Republican president" is the scariest costume, but OK.

LOL, fine. Someone was gonna do the Karen Halloween mask/costume.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fireproof: An anti-masker MAGAT would be way scarier.


aaah!  my costume is complete.  a mask of my own face, not wearing a mask.  maybe in mid-sneeze.  i wonder if those print-a-picture-on-a-weird-surface kiosks are essential?
and while a Karen type personality is founded in privilege, i don't agree that it needs to be white.  it's seems to me like an odd mix of slightly more money than most around you, a frustrated type A personality, and a toxic support system of friends and family celebrating every awful impulse you have while no one at all tells you no.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.