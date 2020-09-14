 Skip to content
(Salon)   Amazon secretly lobbied VERY hard against Portland's just passed ban on the use of 'facial recognition" technology by government agencies OR private businesses in the city, despite publicly saying they aren't in the face recognition tech business   (salon.com) divider line
144 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 14 Sep 2020 at 1:13 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just more data. The courts and the politicians haven't given a flying fark about protecting your data so far so why would this be different? In the long run, business will prevail over individuals.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Of course not, yuk yuk yuk. How dare you imply something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amazon lying?

Damn pesky days ending in Y!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, that's weird, considering they'll be running the consumer goods industry in 2 years and they have a captive audience.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't like people knowing what my face looks like. That's why I always wear a mask to the grocery store or the boudoir.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the face of it, the Portland ban on private businesses using facial recognition sounds like a First Amendment violation. What did Portland do to get around this?

Since it's a city, I assume the city leaders were too busy patting themselves on the back to thing about the First. But I'm always pleased to be surprised when a city leader is thoughtful.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Are you ready for the cyber punk dystopia your we're promised in the 80's?


https://medium.com/@lancengym/how-to-​b​eat-facial-recognition-ab118a0c37fd
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: It's just more data. The courts and the politicians haven't given a flying fark about protecting your data so far so why would this be different? In the long run, business will prevail over individuals.


What do you mean will? You say that like it hasn't already happened yet.

Wake up. We're products in a dystopian neo-feudalist society.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IBM got the hell away from it because it is toxic.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Bezos trying to out-douche Zuckerberg?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Oh, that's weird, considering they'll be running the consumer goods industry in 2 years and they have a captive audience.


With Walmart starting a Prime-like competitive service, and with the pandemic driving people to these kinds of services instead of shopping local even more than before, I suspect 2 years is an optimistic number.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Are you ready for the cyber punk dystopia your we're promised in the 80's?


Without augmentations?

I never asked for this!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Amazon Rekognition makes it easy to add image and video analysis to your applications. You just provide an image or video to the Amazon Rekognition API, and the service can identify objects, people, text, scenes, and activities. It can detect any inappropriate content as well. Amazon Rekognition also provides highly accurate facial analysis, face comparison, and face search capabilities. You can detect, analyze, and compare faces for a wide variety of use cases, including user verification, cataloging, people counting, and public safety.

Amazon Rekognition is based on the same proven, highly scalable, deep learning technology developed by Amazon's computer vision scientists to analyze billions of images and videos daily. It requires no machine learning expertise to use. Amazon Rekognition includes a simple, easy-to-use API that can quickly analyze any image or video file that's stored in Amazon S3. Amazon Rekognition is always learning from new data, and we're continually adding new labels and facial comparison features to the service. For more information, see the Amazon Rekognition FAQs
.
 
1derful
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: It's just more data. The courts and the politicians haven't given a flying fark about protecting your data so far so why would this be different? In the long run, business will prevail over individuals.


If we can come together to get our police to stop killing everybody, the next thing we should is to amend the constitution to include a right to privacy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are a cloud provider. If you've got a large data set you need to crunch through in a hurry you build a data center or rent capacity from a cloud provider. You need to process a shiattonne of data on the daily to make option 1 more cost effective than option 2.
 
