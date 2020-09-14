 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Or, as another possibility, perhaps learn to cook your own meals?
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a poor person?
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that.  There are many things that I miss doing due to COVID, but I find that it's changed my dining habits by ~0%.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude is employed as a food critic for the Washington Post, and has been for 20 years.

So, I figured he reviewed his takeout food, which would make sense.


But the article was just about him not being able to cook, and China refusing to accept dirty plastic for recycling.


Any idiot can make food with a small stove, and two hotplates. But maybe, being a food critic and all, he can only eat fancy stuff?
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article: Consider this a call to ditch plastic utensils and use your own cutlery when you get takeout.

Everyone with any damn sense: We've always done this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignoring the snark. There is probably more takeout being ordered right now than at any other time in the recent past. And all this packaging is wasteful, and mostly not recyclable.

It is somewhat of a problem that should be addressed

/no it is not the biggest problem in the world right now
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ignoring the snark. There is probably more takeout being ordered right now than at any other time in the recent past. And all this packaging is wasteful, and mostly not recyclable.

It is somewhat of a problem that should be addressed

/no it is not the biggest problem in the world right now


like most things that are the "biggest problem in the world right now" it will be if not addressed.  dealing with problems once once they push to the front of the pack is the dumbest way.  To say it in FARK terms if you don't deal with it now then..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Uber eats will ask you if you need cutlery and napkins, which is a nicer option than throwing a ton of plastic utensils in a bag. Though we've been straying from the delivery services because they've been jacking up the individual menu items on top of charging a service fee. I'll just call the restaurant direct and place my order and pick it up if they don't deliver it themselves. I'd rather my money go right to a local business, especially if I'm leaving a tip.

It's also really easy to cook simple meals which make multiple servings so you could eat for a few days.

If you have the money to order in, you have the money to go to the grocery store and look up simple recipes online.

Hell, use the old soup containers to store and freeze things like homemade pasta sauces or to store different spice blends/ rubs.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: Article: Consider this a call to ditch plastic utensils and use your own cutlery when you get takeout.

Everyone with any damn sense: We've always done this.



Only in the last six months do I remember restaurants asking if we needed utensils when we ordered takeout/curbside.

On a slightly related note, there is good news/bad news at some of our local favorites.  The good news:  they are now allowing widely spaced inside dining.  The bad news:  because the wildfire smoke has us in Hazardous/Very Unhealthy AQIs, they've closed their patios.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Regarding the headline, I eat out almost every day. There is no way I will ever learn to cook food of the quality I can get from a restaurant, and I don't have the time or energy to deal with the shopping, prep, cooking, and dishwashing when I can just pop out and purchase something that is delicious and ready to eat. I tell them to leave out the plastic utensils, but there is still the Styrofoam or plastic containers, and I do feel a bit guilty about that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The dude is employed as a food critic for the Washington Post, and has been for 20 years.

So, I figured he reviewed his takeout food, which would make sense.


But the article was just about him not being able to cook, and China refusing to accept dirty plastic for recycling.


Any idiot can make food with a small stove, and two hotplates. But maybe, being a food critic and all, he can only eat fancy stuff?



He grew up in Minnesota.  He can eat hotdish casseroles with the best of them.

He's actually a very witty and fun guy, not at all like Anton Ego from Ratatouille.  He works with a makeup artist to go disguised, so that restaurants don't give him special treatment, and he's never shown photos of his face in the Post.  He has some funny videos - like reviewing the KFC double-down.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Ketchuponsteak: The dude is employed as a food critic for the Washington Post, and has been for 20 years.

So, I figured he reviewed his takeout food, which would make sense.


But the article was just about him not being able to cook, and China refusing to accept dirty plastic for recycling.


Any idiot can make food with a small stove, and two hotplates. But maybe, being a food critic and all, he can only eat fancy stuff?


He grew up in Minnesota.  He can eat hotdish casseroles with the best of them.

He's actually a very witty and fun guy, not at all like Anton Ego from Ratatouille.  He works with a makeup artist to go disguised, so that restaurants don't give him special treatment, and he's never shown photos of his face in the Post.  He has some funny videos - like reviewing the KFC double-down.


OK, I'll check his videos out. I like funny food reviewers.

However, given that, if he's not reviewing the take-out, ie. he's not eating it as a part of his job. Then I don't get what he's complaining about. No farking way does he live in a manner where its impossible, or even hard, to cook.

Did he write this article, just to, well, earn some money?
 
someonelse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gough: someonelse: Article: Consider this a call to ditch plastic utensils and use your own cutlery when you get takeout.

Everyone with any damn sense: We've always done this.


Only in the last six months do I remember restaurants asking if we needed utensils when we ordered takeout/curbside.

On a slightly related note, there is good news/bad news at some of our local favorites.  The good news:  they are now allowing widely spaced inside dining.  The bad news:  because the wildfire smoke has us in Hazardous/Very Unhealthy AQIs, they've closed their patios.


In the before times, Culver's was just about the only drive-thru place we went to. I know they've been asking the utensils question for a long time.
 
